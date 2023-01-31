Underworld, Courteeners To Play 2023 Teenage Cancer Trust Concerts

Underworld - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Underworld, Courteeners, Wet Leg, Kasabian – and more – will play for the 2023 Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at the Royal Albert Hall.

The London based concert series regularly pulls in huge names, with all funds going towards the services and support offered by the Teenage Cancer Trust. A wonderful cause, it all takes place in the historic Royal Albert Hall, with curators managing to build some incredible performances.

Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron and The Who icon, Roger Daltrey, helps to drive it all forwards, and the first names for the 2023 run have just been announced. Visit the trust’s official website for further information.

Rave legends Underworld will bring their crunching live show to the Royal Albert Hall on March 20, creating a set that moves through the decades. Underworld’s Rick Smith and Karl Hyde commented: “It’s such an honor and a delight and it’s just really f_ing great to be performing for the wonderful 2023 Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall.”

Four time BRIT nominees Wet Leg will perform on March 23, with support from wonderful Irish songwriter CMAT and South London duo Honeyglaze.

Courteeners recently soared to No. 1 spot with the re-issue of their debut album St. Jude, and the Manchester band have confirmed their involvement with the Teenage Cancer Trust. Liam Fray & Co. will perform at the Royal Albert Hall on March 24, with support to be announced.

Kasabian perform at the legendary London venue on March 25, maintaining a long-standing commitment to the charity, with Scottish rascals The Snuts in support.

Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron, comments: “The generosity of the people who work in the music and comedy industries never ceases to amaze me. In this, our 21st year, after two years of artists having no shows at all, at a time where the only certain paydays are from live performances, artists are willing to give up their earnings from a London show.”

“It shows us that miracles are everywhere, but if you cough or sneeze you’d miss them! I’m happy to announce the Royal Albert Hall week for Teenage Cancer Trust!”