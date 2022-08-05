Willow Announces New Album ‘Coping Mechanism,’ Shares ‘Hover Like A Goddess’

Willow - Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Willow will return with her fifth studio album Coping Mechanism on September 23, the singer has revealed. The project, which follows up last year’s Lately I Feel Everything, will feature the newly released single “Hover Like A Goddess.”

“Keep your third eyes peeled,” Willow said on social media upon announcing the record and accompanying single.

WILLOW - hover like a GODDESS (Official Visualizer)

“Hover Like A Goddess” follows Willow’s latest slate of singles which featured collaborations with Yungblud (“Memories”), Siickbrain (“Purge”), and Machine Gun Kelly (“Emo Girl”).

Coping Mechanism is also expected to feature the previously released single “<maybe> it’s my fault.”

“It’s all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people,” Willow explained of the single. “Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it’s us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don’t serve our highest purpose.”

She adds: “[The song explores] what it’s like to hold ourselves equally accountable for the emotional pain we feel while also allowing ourselves to be human and fully process all of our feelings without shame.”

Coping Mechanism marks Willow’s second full-length punk record. Ahead of the release of Lately I Feel Everything, the singer opened up about finding freedom through the rock genre on the Travis Barker-produced smash lead single “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” saying: “I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time (during the first couple months of quarantine). It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre.”

In the time since, Willow has played a prominent role in the mainstream pop punk revival, teaming up with key figures like Avril Lavigne, MGK, Barker, PinkPantheress, and more.

