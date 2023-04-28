Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘There Is No Modern Romance’ Tour Doc Premieres On YouTube

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Photo: Mick Rock

To mark the 20th anniversary of their landmark debut album Fever To Tell, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ There Is No Modern Romance documentary premieres today on the band’s official YouTube channel.

There Is No Modern Romance was previously included as one of the extra features with the expanded boxset edition of Fever To Tell, issued though Interscope/UMe in 2017 to celebrate the album’s 15th birthday. The deluxe Fever To Tell also featured unreleased demos, previously unreleased songs such as “Shake It” and “Phone Jam,” in addition to B-sides and the documentary.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - There Is No Modern Romance (Short Film)

Featuring behind-the-scenes footage, There Is No Modern Romance captures the “near downfall” of the band on their 2003 UK tour, though there’s also plenty of footage from their famously chaotic live shows from the period. The documentary was directed by Karen’s NYU classmate and good friend Patrick Daughters, who also helmed the band’s first music videos for “Maps” and “Date With The Night.”

Fusing together blistering garage rock with punk’s attitude and danceable rhythms, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs brought rock music back to the dance floor. While The Strokes may have lit the fire of New York’s nascent rock revival, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs kept it burning in the boroughs, setting the scene for the city’s DIY rock scene and introducing the rest of the world to one of the most formidable frontwomen in music history, Karen O.

Released in 2003, Fever To Tell would become the blueprint for the countless indie-rock that emerged in early 00s and beyond. Thanks to Nick Zinner’s propulsive guitar and Brian Chase thunderous drums the New York trio could produce gritty bangers like “Date With The Night” and “Y Control” to scorching love anthems like “Maps,” that coincidentally put them on the map after it got serious play on MTV and racked up a slew of accolades at the MTV Video Music Awards that year.

The album would go on to be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album and was certified gold in both the US and the UK. While the band would go on to release three additional critically and commercially acclaimed albums, Fever To Tell will always remain Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ lightning in a bottle moment.

