Yes Announce ‘Symphonic Live’ Reissue

The English progressive rock group Yes has announced a reissue of Symphonic Live. Previously released as a 2DVD set and Blu-ray, Symphonic Live will be available on vinyl and CD. The 14-song live collection is out January 23, 2026, via Mercury Studios. All formats are available for pre-order now.

The 4LP edition of Symphonic Live is pressed on 180-gram vinyl and mastered at half-speed. The nearly half-hour-long “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” is featured on vinyl for the first time. Symphonic Live features 7 sides of music, along with an etching on the B-side of LP4.

Another version of the special edition reissue of Symphonic Live is packaged in a CD-sized clamshell box featuring the Blu-ray and 2CDs, each housed in their own slipcase, along with a booklet, fold-out poster and 5 art cards.

Extras on Symphonic Live Blu-ray include the promotional video for “Don’t Go” and a 30-minute documentary, “Dreamtime.”

In 2001, Yes hit the road to promote their nineteenth studio album, Magnification, the first Yes album with no keyboards and the last Yes album with vocalist Jon Anderson. To recreate the album’s dramatic intensity, they took a new approach to their live set and called in the help of the European Festival Orchestra, conducted by Wilhelm Keite. Backed by a full symphony, lead guitarist Steve Howe, bassist Chris Squire, drummer Alan White, and Anderson played tracks from Magnification and re-imagined classic hits such as “Owner Of A Lonely Heart,” “Long Distance Runaround” and “I’ve Seen All Good People.”

The show captured in Symphonic Live took place at the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam in November 2001. A performance of “Long Distance Runaround” off the band’s 1971 album Fragile is now streaming on YouTube.

In 2023, Yes released their twenty-third studio album, Mirror to the Sky.

Order Yes’s Symphonic Live now.