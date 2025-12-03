ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Yes Announce ‘Symphonic Live’ Reissue

Previously released as a 2DVD set and Blu-ray, the 2001 recording captures the band’s ‘Magnification’-era performance.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Studios

The English progressive rock group Yes has announced a reissue of Symphonic Live. Previously released as a 2DVD set and Blu-ray, Symphonic Live will be available on vinyl and CD. The 14-song live collection is out January 23, 2026, via Mercury Studios. All formats are available for pre-order now.

The Cranberries
The Cranberries
The Cranberries

The 4LP edition of Symphonic Live is pressed on 180-gram vinyl and mastered at half-speed. The nearly half-hour-long “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” is featured on vinyl for the first time. Symphonic Live features 7 sides of music, along with an etching on the B-side of LP4.

Another version of the special edition reissue of Symphonic Live is packaged in a CD-sized clamshell box featuring the Blu-ray and 2CDs, each housed in their own slipcase, along with a booklet, fold-out poster and 5 art cards.

Extras on Symphonic Live Blu-ray include the promotional video for “Don’t Go” and a 30-minute documentary, “Dreamtime.”

In 2001, Yes hit the road to promote their nineteenth studio album, Magnification, the first Yes album with no keyboards and the last Yes album with vocalist Jon Anderson. To recreate the album’s dramatic intensity, they took a new approach to their live set and called in the help of the European Festival Orchestra, conducted by Wilhelm Keite. Backed by a full symphony, lead guitarist Steve Howe, bassist Chris Squire, drummer Alan White, and Anderson played tracks from Magnification and re-imagined classic hits such as “Owner Of A Lonely Heart,” “Long Distance Runaround” and “I’ve Seen All Good People.”

The show captured in Symphonic Live took place at the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam in November 2001. A performance of “Long Distance Runaround” off the band’s 1971 album Fragile is now streaming on YouTube.

In 2023, Yes released their twenty-third studio album, Mirror to the Sky.

Order Yes’s Symphonic Live now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top