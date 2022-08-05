Listen To Yungblud’s Ferocious New Single, ‘The Emperor’

Yungblud - Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

Yungblud has released his ferocious new single titled “The Emperor”. This triumphant and fierce new track comes with news that it is has been selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. Previous artists chosen to soundtrack this high-profile, nationally televised campaign include Imagine Dragons (“Natural!), Juice WRLD (“Come & Go”) and Thirty Seconds To Mars (“Walk On Water”). You can check the song out below.

Yungblud says: “It’s a massive honor to have my song “The Emperor” chosen as the anthem for ESPN’s college football season. I wrote this song when I was seventeen, it was just an outburst of unfiltered energy that I knew would have its moment one day. I played it live for years but never found the right time to release it until now. College football is such a massive part of American culture and all I ever want to do is bring energy to people, so I can’t wait for the song to bring that energy to the fans and the players at the games all season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

YUNGBLUD - The Emperor (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Rarely does an artist come along such as Yungblud, who has undeniably become Gen-Z’s rock n’ roll poster child. Fearlessly advocating for the weirdos, freaks and the marginalized in the world, from the ground up, the artists has amassed legions of dedicated fans from all over the world, who flock to his sold-out shows each night and scream every word to his songs as if their lives depend on it. With co-signs from rock legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones, and Dave Grohl, Yungblud’s trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

On September 2, Yungblud will release his highly anticipated self-titled studio album through Locomotion/Geffen Records. The album features previously released fan favorites “The Funeral,” “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” and “Memories” Ft. Willow.

Pre-order Yungblud.