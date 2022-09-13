Watch Yungblud Bring Infectious ‘Tissues’ Performance To ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Yungblud – Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Yungblud brought his latest single, “Tissues,” to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (September 12) as he continues to promote his new, self-titled album.

The track, which samples The Cure’s iconic single “Close To Me,” was released last month ahead of the new full-length record.

Yungblud began his infectious performance of the song off-stage and with his back to the camera. After shaking his hips several times, he spun around and made his way to the stage, strutting through crew members and the audience, who all stood still in different poses as if frozen in time.

Once the British rock star joined his band, though, the crowd started moving once again, dancing and waving their arms as Yungblud delivered a high-energy version of “Tissues.”

YUNGBLUD - Tissues (Jimmy Kimmel Live! 2022)

On the day he shared his self-titled third album, the musician also released an official music video for the single. Speaking about the “Tissues” video, which was shot in London and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, Yungblud said: “This is a new era for Yungblud, I wanted to dance, I wanted to move, and I wanted to really personify in the video what this song means. It’s happiness, and it’s euphoria, and it’s letting the f__k go.”

To celebrate the album’s release, the star played three shows in LA in one night, taking over three iconic venues on the city’s infamous Sunset Strip. He made his way through The Roxy, The Viper Room, and Whiskey A Go-Go with lucky ticket-holders while tens of thousands of fans watched from home via a livestream.

Yungblud topped the Official UK Albums Chart last week (September 9), giving its creator his second No.1 album in his home country. He will now hit the road in April 2023 in support of the album for his highly-anticipated world tour, which will open with a stint in North America.

