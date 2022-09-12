Yungblud Announces Highly Anticipated World Tour

YUNGBLUD - Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

Following the release of his critically acclaimed self-titled studio album YUNGBLUD, which has now reached No.1 in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the multiple-award winning, global superstar YUNGBLUD has announced a 2023 world tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city North American run kicks off Friday, April 29 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre, and will make stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Boston, St. Louis, and more, before concluding in Kansas City, MO on July 25.

YUNGBLUD will be joined on the road by American band, The Regrettes. The general on sale will begin Friday, September 16 at 10am local time.

YUNGBLUD released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio album to vast critical acclaim. Rolling Stone hailed it for its “angst and tender introspect,” and for being “larger than life,” and “perfect for arena singalongs.” NPR applauded it as a “cohesive body of work,” finding the young artist “coming into his own.”

The 24-year-old rocker continued to celebrate its much-deserved success with a whirlwind five-day in-store tour playing nine cities across North America. He also embarked on a history making epic three-venues-in-one-night celebration, performing live at Sunset Blvd’s most iconic venues—The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room on the legendary Sunset Strip for an exciting first of its kind live-streamed concert. On Friday, September 9, he made a special appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform his current single “Tissues.”

It was also recently announced that YUNGBLUD will be taking part in a sold-out, intimate evening of conversation moderated by Allison Hagendorf, followed by a very special live performance at the esteemed GRAMMY Museum on Wednesday, September 14.

YUNGBLUD the album marks an exciting new era for the artist, with previously released fan-favorites “The Funeral,” “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” and “Memories ft. Willow,” which surpassed one million streams within its first week.

Visit YUNGBLUD’s official website for more information.