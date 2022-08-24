Yungblud Set To Share New Music During New Livestream

Yungblud - Photo: Matt Jelonek/WireImage

Yungblud has announced a livestream to perform songs from his highly anticipated forthcoming album. Sharing the news on Twitter, Yungblud wrote: “imma do an exclusive livestream tonight to share some stripped back raw as f__k versions of brand new tracks from the album for the first time. chewn in at 6pm PT tonight!”

Yungblud’s highly anticipated self-titled third studio album [Locomotion/Polydor Records], will be released on September 2. The album will feature previously released fan favorites “The Funeral,” ”Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” and “Memories,” which features Willow. The recently announced Yungblud Deluxe Bundles will feature his latest ferocious single “The Emperor,” which was selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. Odds are that he’ll be performing some of these cuts during tonight’s livestream.

The artist also recently announced “Yungblud, the world tour,” with headline arena dates across the UK for February 2023.

After selling over 70,000 tickets last year–including a sold-out date at London’s Alexandra Palace–this tour will see Yungblud take to the stage at seven arenas around the UK, concluding with a date at London’s OVO Arena at Wembley. This announcement arrived alongside huge headline shows in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Mexico as part of “Yungblud, the world tour.” Supporting Yungblud, British pop-punk band Neck Deep will be special guests across UK dates only.

Throughout this tour, Yungblud will be teaming up with Show Support, to offer specialist mental health support for fans attending the concerts. The aim is to provide a safe space for fans at shows, with access to qualified mental health professionals to help with any experiences related to panic attacks, anxiety, or other mental health related concerns.

Fans will be able to access this support before, during and after the shows. During the shows, a safe space, fully equipped with qualified counselors, alongside a help desk to answer any questions will be available. This support will expand beyond the arenas, with a dedicated email helpline being established to answer any queries related to mental health from Yungblud fans before, during and after the show.

