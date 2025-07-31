Yungblud Shares New Vevo Footnotes On The Making Of ‘Zombie’

Cover: Courtesy of Locomotion

Yungblud has shared a new documentary exploring the making of the music video for his song, “Zombie.” The track appears on his fourth studio album, Idols, which he released on June 20th.

The music video, which premiered on May 30th, is described as a “love letter to nurses,” and stars Florence Pugh as a hardworking healthcare worker navigating a late-night shift. As Yungblud details in the documentary (the latest episode of Vevo’s Footnotes series), he reached out to Florence Pugh on Instagram to ask if she’d be interested in collaborating on a video, sharing: “I’m a really big fan of her work. It was amazing to hear that she’s a fan of mine.”

“I always try to align myself and my career with people that inspire me,” Pugh added. “Dom inspires me but in an even more important way because his soul and authenticity is so electric and full of love. It made me leap at the opportunity of collaborating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

YUNGBLUD - The Making of 'Zombie' | Vevo Footnotes

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

According to Yungblud, “Zombie” draws inspiration from his grandmother’s death due to addiction, and explores “the reluctance of asking for help out of fear that we may be seen as a burden.” Yungblud says he wanted to highlight healthcare workers due to their dedication to people struggling with all kinds of ailments.

To prepare the video, he and director Charlie Sarsfield spoke to multiple nurses about their experiences in the field—the song itself took nearly five years to complete, with Yungblud recording the guitar part six separate times. Ultimately, the song laid the groundwork for what would become Idols. The album’s other singles include “Lovesick Lullaby” and “Hello Heaven, Hello.”

“Me and my producer set a challenge: What would it be like if we eradicated any external inspiration and just picked up two guitars, turned off the computers and wrote about what was in my heart?” Yungblud recalled.

Buy YUNGBLUD’s music on vinyl or CD now.