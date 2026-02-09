Zayn Shares New Single, ‘Die For Me,’ World Tour Details

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

ZAYN has shared a new song titled “Die For Me.” The track is the first single from his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL. “Die For Me” arrives with a music video conceptualized by ZAYN and directed by Frank Borin and Ivanna Borin. KONNAKOL is out April 17 via Mercury Records.

KONNAKOL is a pop-forward album that expands on the sound fans first heard on ZAYN’s record-breaking 2016 debut studio album, Mind of Mine. The album art features ZAYN’s face blended with a snow leopard, a profound symbol in South Asia, showcasing how his heritage has inspired the record.

The expansive 31-date KONNAKOL tour kicks off May 12, 2026 in Manchester, UK at AO Arena. From there, the tour makes stops across the globe in London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, and more before concluding on Friday, November 20 in Miami, FL at Kaseya Center. General ticket sales begin February 13 at INZAYN.COM.

Tickets to the KONNAKOL tour will be available first through the ZAYN VIP KEY Presale on Tuesday, February 10th at 12pm local in all markets except for Chile, where it begins at 10am local time. All existing ZAYN VIP KEY holders will be notified and automatically receive a unique passcode unlocked in the VIP Key app. Fans that are not yet ZAYN VIP KEY holders can join the community now through Monday February 9th at 10am GMT to also receive their unique passcode to unlock ZAYN VIP KEY presale access.

KONNAKOL is the followup to ZAYN’s 2024 album Room Under the Stairs, which he followed with his first-ever solo tour across the US, UK, and Mexico. In 2025, he collaborated with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo on “Eyes Closed”, which earned a 2026 iHeartRadio Music Award nomination for Favorite K-Pop Collaboration. ZAYN recently wrapped up his first-ever Las Vegas residency.

Listen to Zayn’s new single, “Die For Me” here.