‘Super Trouper’: ABBA Score Their Final UK No.1 Single
As ABBA drew close to completing the Super Trouper album at Polar Studios in 1980, there was only one thing lacking. That was a song called…“Super Trouper.”
But then Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus came up with a composition that they considered, as they later said, to be “a cut above the rest.” With lead vocals by Anni-Frid Lyngstad, or Frida as we all knew her, they cut the track as the last song to be completed for the album, and on the chart of November 29, 1980, it became their final UK No.1 single.
These were not the happiest of times in the ABBA camp from a personal point of view. Björn and Agnetha Fältskog divorced in the summer of that year, while they were making this seventh studio album. Frida and Benny were about to announce their divorce, which went through in 1981. The hit single that previewed the LP in the July, “The Winner Takes It All,” seemed to echo the sadness in the lives of all of the group.
But it’s a testament to their remarkable professionalism that they not only completed the project but went on to make a final album, The Visitors, the following year. The Super Trouper album became the biggest-selling of 1980 in the UK, despite only being released some eight weeks before the end of the year. It also topped the charts in their native Sweden, Germany, Norway and Holland.
The single, named after the large type of spotlight used for stadium concerts, was an instant smash across Europe, going to No.1 in Germany (taking over from Stephanie Mills’ “Never Knew Love Like This Before”), Belgium, and Holland. In the UK, it succeeded Blondie’s “The Tide Is High,” for what would be ABBA’s last three weeks at the top spot in Britain.
Samuel Estigoy
January 11, 2015 at 5:07 pm
We wish them well, and God bless you all.
Lisa Howard
January 11, 2015 at 9:26 pm
Last on final on Abba last
glyn jackson
January 12, 2015 at 4:36 am
the best group ever. shame they ended when they did. still love the music. still dream of a come back
Lynne Taylor
January 12, 2015 at 5:50 am
Agree, shame they split. But their music is as popular today as it was then, many Abba cover bands have sell concerts and do a fantastic job keeping Abba’s music alive.
If one looks back over time, there have been several musicians who call it a day after 10 years or less, The Beatles, Abba as we know decided to quit after 8 years. Shame really but there it is.
JOCELYN JUMEAU
January 12, 2015 at 3:07 pm
I’m an ABBA FAN since I was at the age of thirteen and until now today and for the rest of my life.I know all the ABBA’s songs by heart very well.But shock me is I can’t understand why the ABBA members they don’t want to make a come back and reunite together last years in APRIL to mark their 40 YEARS in the MUSIC for their FAN all OVER THE WORLD.They have let us their FANS DOWN,DOWN a lot.I am very,very DISAPPOINTING.Just a week for their FANS and then after they can go separating like they were before.How sad.
Paul
January 18, 2015 at 6:58 pm
We were proud to be invited to the 40th Anniversary last year at the Tate Modern. Both Annifrid and Bjorn made a guest appearance and what was heartwarming was their response to the crowd and their appreciation of the millions of fans who still follow their music. I don’t feel let down and feel they filled an era with wonderful music that we can still enjoy today.
Orlando Volpe Junior
February 1, 2015 at 12:34 am
Musicas maravilhosas
Ron
November 29, 2015 at 5:13 pm
Beautiful song
Jose Giraldo
January 2, 2016 at 12:31 pm
I L Agnatha the day befor you.
Mark Thomas
July 10, 2016 at 5:32 pm
Thanx again so much ANA.I JUST AM IN PROCESS OF UPLOADING COVER I DID 3 DAYS AGO ON MY ALESIS ION 8 VOICE SYNTHESISER.NO VOCALS.DONE ENTIRELY BY EAR.ALLTHOUGH I CAN SING NOTE FOR NOTE W VIBRATO.NO EASY FEAT.SOMETIMES I WONDER IF YOUR SINGING THRU ME.ESPECIALLY ON THE HIGH NOTES.ALL JUST FOR YOU DEAR ANA.GOD BLESS YOU. LOVE YOU. KEEP THE POSTS FLYING…AS I REACH APON THE HEAVENS FOR YOU..!!