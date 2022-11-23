Best Gifts For Beatles Fans This Christmas
Whether you’re shopping for new fans or mega-fans, this Beatles gift guide has something for everyone.
If you’re looking for a Christmas gift for a die-hard fan of The Beatles, we’ve got you covered. Here are our picks for the best Fab Four-themed presents, including records, merch, and more.
Revolver Special Edition Super Deluxe Box Set
This Special Edition of The Beatles’ Revolver features a new mix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, the original mono mix, a four-track EP, 31 session takes and home demos, a 100-page book with a foreword by Paul McCartney, an essay by Questlove, detailed track notes, photos, and more. It’s the essential version of a classic Beatles album, a must have gift for any music fan.
Revolver Framed Poster
This framed poster of The Beatles is an excellent gift for any music fan in your life. The unique illustrated image of the band was inspired by the 1966 Revolver album.
Revolver Ceramic Mug
As winter descends upon us, what better gift for any music fan on your list than a ceramic mug with artwork inspired by The Beatles’ seminal album Revolver?
McCartney I II III Box Set
The eponymous solo albums written, performed, and produced by Paul McCartney from 1970, 1980, and 2020 are now available as one collection for the first time. This great gift includes 3 LPs on 180g audiophile vinyl with three limited edition photo prints and an introduction from Paul in a beautiful slipcase box. The box set cover art and typography for the slipcase are by Ed Ruscha.
Ringo Starr – EP3 LP
Ringo Starr’s newest EP, cleverly named EP3, features four brand new tracks featuring longtime collaborators Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar.
