Whose Way? 13 Of The Best ‘My Way’ Covers
From soul to punk, classical to country, a wide array of ‘My Way’ covers have taken Frank Sinatra’s masterpiece into new realms.
In March 1969 Frank Sinatra released a single that would become regarded as one of his signature tunes: “My Way,” an anthemic ballad in which the song’s aging protagonist reflects on his life and its achievements. Since then, countless “My Way” covers have been recorded, with everyone from Elvis Presley to Sid Vicious resonating with Sinatra’s timeless version.
With its balance of vulnerability and egotism, heartbreak, and bravado, “My Way” was seemingly tailor-made for Frank Sinatra, but it was, in fact, a version of a tune called “Comme D’Habitude” that was first recorded in 1967 by its co-writer, French singer Claude François. Canadian singer-songwriter and former teen heartthrob Paul Anka (of “Diana” and “Lonely Boy” fame) heard the song while on vacation in France and was inspired to adapt it for Sinatra, who had told him he was thinking of quitting the music business. Rather than translate the original French words, Anka wrote a new set of English lyrics for the song. The Chairman didn’t need much persuasion to record the tune and, on December 30, 1968, he went into a Los Angeles recording studio to put his indelible mark on it.
But while Sinatra’s version is considered definitive, a multitude of “My Way” covers have sought to present the song in new light: soul (Nina Simone), Latin (Gipsy Kings), jazz (Gene Ammons), country (Willie Nelson) and even classical (violin maestro André Rieu). The song’s theatrical dimension has appealed to actors too, among them John Cleese, Edward Woodward, and even the late Sir Christopher Lee, who recorded a thrash metal version.
Here, then, are ten of the best “My Way” covers, saluting a song that has lost none of its power over the years.
Elvis Presley
Though Sinatra initially spoke out against rock’n’roll, he had a warm and cordial relationship with the man they called The King. In the 70s, Elvis made “My Way” a staple of his live shows, remoulding it in his own image. He performed the song during his 1973 TV broadcast, Aloha From Hawaii Via Satellite, and following his death, in August 1977, Presley’s record label released a single version of the song recorded for a TV special in June of that year.
Nina Simone
A peerless song stylist who had the ability to inhabit other people’s songs and make them her own, Nina Simone transformed “My Way” from a stately ballad into a propulsive, percussion-driven soul symphony on her 1971 album, Here Comes The Sun. Simone co-arranged this version with Harold Wheeler.
Shirley Bassey
Noted for her awesome lung power, clear diction and histrionic sense of drama, Wales’ First Lady Of Song stamped her authority on “My Way” with a version that appeared on her Something LP, released in 1970 by United Artists. It boasts a fine Johnny Harris arrangement that begins with delicate harpsichord arpeggios before building upon the emotional intensity with heavy brass and strings.
Sid Vicious
John Lydon had left the controversial English punk band Sex Pistols by the time they appeared in Julian Temple’s 1980 movie, The Great Rock’n’Roll Swindle, which found bassist Sid Vicious putting his own sweary spin on the Sinatra classic. Vicious practically snarls his way through the song with a defiant performance that epitomised punk’s belligerent attitude and set the template for all the punk-tinged “My Way” covers that followed. Vicious’ version was the B-side to the single “No One Is Innocent,” the Pistols’ collaboration with notorious bank-robber-on-the-run Ronnie Biggs.
Robbie Williams
In 2001, the former Take That singer released a live version of “My Way” as the B-side to his single “Let Love Be Your Energy.” Complete with singalong audience participation, the tune was recorded in concert at the Manchester Evening News Arena the previous year. It’s mostly faithful to Sinatra’s version (save for a change of lyric, where Williams sings “I saw it through with a tax exemption” instead of “I saw it through without exemption”) and presaged the Stoke-On-Trent-born singer’s Sinatra-inspired Swing When You’re Winning album.
Andy Black
This Cincinnati-born US rocker (real name Andy Biersack) formerly led the band Black Veil Brides before beginning a solo career in 2016. Two years later, he added his solo version to the list of “My Way” covers. Though beginning in fairly orthodox style, Black’s interpretation explodes into life halfway through, channelling Sid Vicious via energetic punk-style guitars.
Dorothy Squires
Originally from Pontyberem, Wales, Squires – whose real first name was Edna, and who at one time was married to actor Roger Moore – scored her first UK hit in 1953. Her last UK chart entry was her MOR take on “My Way,” which spent three separate spells in the UK Top 40 during 1970 (it achieved its peak position of No.25 upon its final re-entry in November of that year).
Gipsy Kings
Though they hail from France, guitar group Gipsy Kings draw heavily on Latin music, particularly Spanish flamenco. They brought a palpable Hispanic flavor to their passionate 1987 reconfiguration of “My Way,” which they retitled “A Mi Manera.”
Gene Ammons
Chicago jazz tenor saxophonist Gene Ammons made “My Way” the title track of a 1971 album for Prestige. He retooled the song as a soulful, after-hours ballad (complete with strings and a horn section) riven with powerful bluesy inflections.
Shane MacGowan And The Popes
After his first solo album following his departure from the legendary Irish band The Pogues, MacGowan put together a new band and recorded the 1996 album Crock Of Gold for producer Trevor Horn’s ZTT label. Included as a bonus cut was another one of the world’s punk-inspired “My Way” covers.
Sammy Davis, Jr
Sinatra’s Rat Pack buddy Davis served up his own take on “My Way” for his 1970 LP, Something For Everyone, his only offering for Berry Gordy’s Motown Records. Instead of following a stylistic template established by The Chairman’s version, Davis opted for an uptempo rendering with a hint of funk seasoning in its groovy backbeat.
Willie Nelson
At 85, this Texas-born country troubadour is as prolific as ever, still releasing albums on a yearly basis. His indelible version of “My Way” – the title track from the singer’s 2018 Sinatra tribute album – shows how Nelson can take a song closely identified with another performer and make it his own. Beginning with spare guitar accompaniment and heart-tugging harmonica wails, the track gradually builds with the addition of rich strings which, together with Nelson’s weathered voice, imbue the performance with a tender poignancy.
André Rieu
One of the most successful classical musicians of the 21st Century, the much-decorated 69-year-old Rieu is a Netherlands-born violinist and conductor who made a name for himself from the 90s onwards. He recorded “My Way” in 2015 (for his album Magic Of The Violin) with the Johann Strauss Orchestra, an ensemble that he founded in 1987. Rieu’s arrangement of the Sinatra-associated classic, with its opulent orchestration and heavenly choir, is probably the most grandiose of “My Way” covers.
Guillermo F. Perez-Argüello
April 15, 2019 at 5:27 pm
Actually the best cover of My way, in my view, is that of the Gipsy Kings, but in terms of exposure, not even Sinatra’s original can compete wigh Presley’s version. When aired in the US as part of the NBC Aloha Special, on April 4, 1973, viewership was estimated at 50 million, with about a billion when shown live by INTELSAT earlier that year, in January 14, 1973. It was also released on VHS in 1986, earning an RIAA Platinum award, on DVD in 2004, hitting RIAA 4X Platinum and as a special edition as Special Edition DVD in 2006, obtaining an RIAA Platinum award. As part of the RCA Aloha album, it was also heard worldwide, with the RIAA given it a 6XPlatinum certification, in the US Alone. The song was then again seen by a massive television audience on October 3,1977, as part of a CBS filmed posthumous presentation, which as was the case with the Aloha Special, became the top rated program of the week, with a 34.1 rating, reaching a little over 24.1 million households and an estimated audience of 50 million viewers. The single sold in excess of a half million units in the US alone, and received a Gold award from the RIAA. And whois prfting the most from all of this? The writer of the English lyrics, Paul Anka.
Paul Teddy Watts
April 15, 2019 at 7:13 pm
Sorry folks , but you missed the next best version of Frank’s classic. That would be British singer the late, great Matt Monro. Frank once called Matt “A Singer’s Singer.” You might recall some of Matt’s other hits in the world marketplace including “Born Free” “From Russia With Love” and “Walk A Way” a 1964 classic. Matt stayed at Frank’s ranch during his brief 2-3 year visit to America.
Robin
April 16, 2019 at 12:31 am
Of these, I’ll take Shirley Bassett and Sammy every day of the week.
Pam Rossell
May 10, 2019 at 7:12 pm
Love Presley but nobody does this like Sinatra. Absolutely the best version.
maryhelen
May 19, 2019 at 6:57 am
YES!! absolutely– don’t matter none how many “viewed” elvis version
al mara
August 15, 2019 at 9:59 pm
try listening to jimmy roselli’s version. much the best
Skip
August 21, 2020 at 9:05 am
And even the anthemic Sinatra version was already a cover. The original was performed by a French artist (Claude Francois) and was called Comme ď Habitude.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GME3fMeK5ts
Gino G.
October 25, 2023 at 8:38 pm
What about Superhuman? Sinatra’s is and always will be the measuring stick, but in all honesty I like their take the most… the passion expressed is inimitable!
Joe Griffith
November 18, 2023 at 2:27 am
I believe David Bowie’s version is my new best rendition. Recorded just before his death.
Tom Bogash
November 24, 2023 at 1:32 am
If this was a poker hand My Way which I rewrote it 17 yrs ago.would be @ least 4 aces..giving room for someone out there who thinks they have a better vesion.I did cause Frank hated doing it..BUT at least my version has FUN in it..& my ONLY Wish was that I wrote in early 70s while I was driving my limo in NY city area times.the top one of course was with the Big Fight 3/8/71 with Burt Lancaster ..my way version..i’ all take with me.beats any version out there totally