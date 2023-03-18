‘Getz/Gilberto’: When Jazz Defined The Rhythms Of Brazil
‘Getz/Gilberto’ is now a jazz classic, but when it was recorded no one expected it to become one of the best selling jazz albums of all time.
As the five musicians, one of whom was accompanied by his wife, arrived at A&R Studios in New York City on Monday evening March 18, 1963, none would have guessed that they were about to give jazz an almost unprecedented shot in the arm with Getz/Gilberto. Jazz was still, at this point, closer to the mainstream of popular taste, but it was still a minority interest. Stan Getz and João Gilberto were, however, about to change all that.
Joining them that day were pianist Antônio Carlos Jobim, Tommy Williams on bass, drummer Milton Banana (he was born Antônio de Souza on January 25, 1927), and the Brazilian guitarist whose wife was with him was, João Gilberto, her name as we now all know is Astrud, but at this point, the 22-year-old had not even recorded a song. Getz thought of this as another record to capitalize on the success of Jazz Samba that he and Charlie Byrd had recorded a year earlier and had just finished its week-long run at the top of the Billboard album chart. A month earlier Getz had recorded with guitarist Luiz Bonfa and that album would be called Jazz Samba Encore.
From the cover painting by Olga Albizu, admittedly from Puerto Rico, to the soft samba sounds, to the subject of the songs – Corcovado and Ipanema are in Rio de Janeiro – Getz/Gilberto oozes Brazil from every groove.
Getz/Gilberto came a year later and made No.2 on the Billboard charts and went on to spend close to two years on the bestseller list. In 1965 it won the Grammy for Best Album of the Year across all musical genres, the first time a jazz album was so rewarded, and has subsequently continued to be one of the half dozen best-selling jazz albums of all time. Aside from all that it proves conclusively that jazz can be commercial and artistically satisfying.
Everything that could possibly be said about this album has already been said, but… It was an afterthought in the studio to get Astrud to sing in English on the two tracks as it was felt they needed some tracks that could get radio airplay. Norman Gimbel who subsequently wrote English lyrics to many classic Brazilian songs wrote the lyrics to “The Girl From Ipanema.” He also wrote the lyrics to “Sway” the Mambo classic that was a hit for Dean Martin and much later the words to Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” Astrud’s beautiful vocal on “The Girl From Ipanema” helped propel the 45 release onto bestseller charts around the world, including No.5 in the USA where it also won a Grammy as Song of the Year.
The musicians were back in the studio the following day to finish off the album. When Billboard reviewed the LP in April 1964 they simply said, “The sensuous tenor sax of Stan Getz combines with the soft-edged voice of Brazil’s famous João Gilberto in a program of lovely Brazilian music.” So possibly they, and everyone else, did not expect Getz/Gilberto to do as well as it did.
Getz/Gilberto is part of a career-spanning five-disc set, Stan Getz Bossa Nova Years, available on both CD and vinyl, along with Big Band Bossa Nova, Jazz Samba, Jazz Samba Encore! and Getz/Almeida.
mhen gomez
May 30, 2014 at 12:53 pm
please tell me where can i get mp3 of astrud gilberto , joao gilberto , and stan getz…..
uDiscover
May 30, 2014 at 2:21 pm
The best places to get MP3s are either iTunes or Amazon.
Jun Gunning
July 6, 2019 at 11:50 pm
If you want listen, most of their music is on YouTube.
Truett Neathery
July 7, 2019 at 8:09 pm
Forget those compressed MP3s and get a real record !!!Even CDs are short on dynamic range !!
Dan
June 2, 2014 at 1:03 pm
When I first hear this on my dad’s vinyl copy, it changed my life.
uDiscover
June 2, 2014 at 2:52 pm
Dan, that is so cool!
Ian
June 10, 2014 at 4:29 pm
I have the original CD and a 12 inch vinyl copy of Girl from Ipanema. The only problem is that its so infectious. Even just thinking about it sets the tune off in my head. My wife has banned it as she can’t get the song out of her mind for weeks.
Lee Magri
November 2, 2014 at 1:04 am
I agree ..it is overtakes ones being..it plays on ones head for days..
Linda
October 21, 2014 at 9:04 pm
Love Samba du una nota so. Many meories.
Janet
October 31, 2014 at 9:06 pm
I agree with Dan. The first time I heard this album, from the very first note, it changed my life.
Elias
November 1, 2014 at 8:27 am
i bought it as it came out. My kids were little then. Payed it daily, danced to it, fell asleep to it, made love to it, studied to it….
Still listen to it with the same delight as so many years ago.
And it’s wonderful melodic lines pop in my mind constantly. Bought virtually every Jobim album since. Saw him his wife, son and daughter perform in Paul Mason Winery, California two years before he died.
I credit Jobim and Getz for steering my sons to GOOD music all their lives, along some Beethoven too.
Elias
November 1, 2014 at 8:29 am
i bought it as it came out. My kids were little then. Played it daily, danced to it, fell asleep to it, made love to it, studied to it….
Still listen to it with the same delight as so many years ago.
And it’s wonderful melodic lines pop in my mind constantly. Bought virtually every Jobim album since. Saw him his wife, son and daughter perform in Paul Mason Winery, California two years before he died.
I credit Jobim and Getz for steering my sons to GOOD music all their lives, along some Beethoven too.
uDiscover
November 1, 2014 at 2:49 pm
Elias, what a lovely story. We’re with you 100%. Thanks for sharing
Kirk Johnson
November 1, 2014 at 4:31 pm
I was in Rio in 1987. Just for the hell of it, I went into a record store to buy a cassette copy. Admittedly, I spoke no Portuguese, but it took about 45 minutes to find a copy that was underneath a pile of other stuff and full of dust. I got it tho.
Ron
November 1, 2014 at 6:12 pm
This is one of the most beautiful and artistic albums of all time. The sensuous melodies of Jobim, Gilberto and Getz will never be duplicated. I never tire of listening to this!
Tony
November 1, 2014 at 9:18 pm
My Uncle was a Merchant Marine and brought me my first bossa nova album which I still have and that opened the doors to Jobim, Gilberbo, Astrud and Getz. I have this original and many more of these albums.
Frank M
November 1, 2014 at 10:53 pm
One of the few albums I own that I never get tired of hearing,,, Vivo Sonhando, O Grande Amor, and my all time favorite Jobim song, “Desafinado”…a true classic!!
Tony Watson
August 3, 2016 at 2:00 pm
I first heard this in 1965 and it has been my ‘late night music’ ever since. Her voice and his sax are totally hypnotic.
Nonoy Baclagon
October 2, 2016 at 6:15 am
It was with great pleasure that I listenend to these tunes on vinyl, cassette, cd, mp3. Please catch up, and enjoy their music. We’re one of a kind.
Lori
December 18, 2016 at 3:22 am
My all time favorite album. It’in car cd player. 1st heard it 1964.
Joe A. Flores
March 18, 2018 at 2:15 am
Been listening to this CD often since finding it about three years ago…can’t get enough of it!
Greg McCay
April 1, 2019 at 1:28 am
The article called Jobim a piano player–without mention of his role as a defining foundational Brazilian composer of bossa nova music. The wonderful late-1950s’ French film “Orfeu Negre/ Black Orfeus”–featuring Jobim’s music–introduced/ widely shared bossa nova to European & North American audiences.
Mandrew
April 25, 2020 at 9:30 pm
I ordered this LP from you guys and I am SOOO pleased with it! Not only is it pressed on colored 180 gram vinyl, but it sounds superb. Thanks for having this LP available! I will enjoy it for years to come.