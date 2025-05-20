ADVERTISEMENT
‘The Pill’: Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Country Classic

One of her most famous and controversial songs, it’s a powerful and expertly executed tune that’s stood the test of time.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMG Recordings

In 1975, Loretta Lynn released one of the most famous – and controversial – records of her storied career: A fast-paced country song about a married woman using birth control to see the world, hit the town in a “few little fancy frills,” and have a bit of low-risk fun with her husband.

“The Pill” was originally recorded in 1972, but was held for three years before release. Lynn’s label was concerned that her fans and radio stations weren’t ready for a female country star to broach these topics. Public debate about contraception was fierce, with the Supreme Court’s Roe decision handed down in January 1973.

The label’s concern was well-founded. Upon release, some called for it to be removed from the airwaves. But while some country radio stations complied, it didn’t stop the song’s rise up the charts. “The Pill” hit number five on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, Lynn’s highest-charting pop solo in her career.

The song itself is a classic piece of Nashville production. Written by Lorene Allen, Don McHan, T. D. Bayless, and Lynn, the song’s five verses explain how the pill makes the protagonist’s life better. The tune is driven by innovative pedal steel guitar and supported by expert bass, drums and rhythm guitar. And, of course, Lynn’s perfect delivery and tone.

Produced by Owen Bradley at the famous Bradley Barn in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, the song represents the very best of the “Nashville Sound.” While the subject matter and sound place it squarely within the 1970s, “The Pill’ remains a touchpoint for contemporary country music production and songwriting.

It is convenient to place Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill” in the pantheon of feminist anthems. That’s far too simple. While clearly a supporter of women and their rights to control their bodies, Lynn did not consider herself an advocate for feminist thought. Lynn wrote in her autobiography that “she wasn’t a fan of women’s liberation” and supported right-wing politicians from George Wallace to Donald Trump. On the other hand, in a 1975 interview she said, “If I’d had the pill back when I was havin’ babies I’d have taken ’em like popcorn.” More seriously, she continued by noting that while she “wouldn’t trade [her] kids for anyone’s…the pill is good for people.” Regardless of the seeming contradictions in Lynn’s perspectives – or perhaps because of them – “The Pill” remains a powerful and expertly executed song that stands the test of time.

Listen to Loretta Lynn's "The Pill" now.

