‘Day After Day’: When George Harrison Played For Badfinger

Badfinger liked January. The Apple Records signings had three UK Top 10 hits, each of which hit the British bestsellers in the first month of the year, for three years straight. On January 29, 1972, they debuted with the third of them, “Day After Day,” marking the second time they had a hit produced by a Beatle.

After having their debut chart entry “Come And Get It” written and produced by Paul McCartney, “Day After Day” (written by the group’s Pete Ham) was produced by George Harrison. He played some of the lead guitar on the track, while Leon Russell added piano; Badfinger had, of course, been part of George’s all-star Concert For Bangla Desh in New York the previous August, in which Russell also took part.



When it entered the UK countdown at No.45, “Day After Day” was already spending a second week at No.5 in America, which had taken to the group’s sound in a big way. It peaked at No.4 a week later, as its parent album Straight Up climbed the LP chart. By March, the single was gold in America.

As the new year dawned with both single and long player now on release back in the UK, Ham was telling Disc & Music Echo that he was optimistic that it would change perceptions of Badfinger among British record buyers. “I hope Straight Up will change people’s idea of us in this country too,” he said.

“American audiences are a bit broader about things, they’ll listen to you. I think over here [in the UK] we’re still regarded as a teeny-bopper pop group. I don’t altogether mind because we’re not out and out heavy, but I would like people to listen and then judge us.”

