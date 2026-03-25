2hollis Shares Concert Film From 2025 Los Angeles Show

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

2hollis has shared an official concert film capturing his October 27, 2025 performance at The Shrine Auditorium. The sold out gig took place in his hometown of Los Angeles, and offers viewers a peek into his thrilling, high-energy live shows.

Filmed during a recent run, the film captures the enigmatic singer beginning the set with a performance of “flash,” one of many standout tracks from his celebrated 2025 LP, star. The artist concluded the set by performing his 2023 single, “jeans,” 10 times.

2hollis Live at The Shrine - Los Angeles (October 27, 2025)

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Regarding what his now-famous live shows look like, 2Hollis said to GQ in a 2025 interview: “The crowd at one of my shows looks like a fantasy saga. The front row is mostly all girls, and it’s very still. More observant and gentle. Like it’s all the elves, the fairies and s**t. And then you move five feet back, and it’s just an absolute chaos war field of boys—and girls, and anybody. It’s literally just a battlefield. People just genuinely destroying each other. The orcs and the humans fighting for survival. And then you go all the way back and it’s like the elders. There might be that one wizard up in the corner. It’s so sick, honestly. It’s beautiful.”

He also spoke about the difference between the online community he’s cultivated and the fans that come to his shows, having said: “Online community is extremely powerful, but as soon as it becomes physical in real life, it changes everything. There’s a massive difference from between someone connecting with you through an Instagram post or a YouTube music video or Instagram Live or tweet or whatever the f**k, versus looking at a human being in the eye in real life and being there right there with them, whether it’s from the crowd during the show or after the show.”

2hollis will continue touring throughout 2026. This summer, he’s set to perform at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Governors Ball in New York, and HARD Summer in Los Angeles. He’ll also perform at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, Blockfest in Finland, and All Points East in London.

Watch the concert film here.