5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Teeth’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

5 Seconds of Summer’s 2019 hit “Teeth” has officially joined Spotify’s Billions Club. It’s their second song to achieve the feat, joining 2018’s “Youngblood,” which currently has two billion streams and counting.

“Teeth,” which appeared on the Australian rockers’ fourth studio album Calm, features guitar from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and a sample drawn from late rapper Juice WRLD’s “So What.” After its release, the track swiftly reached an extensive audience beyond the band’s dedicated fandom: it was the official theme song for WWE Survivor Series 2019, and appeared regularly on ESPN’s Saturday Night Football throughout the 2019 season. The song also featured on the soundtrack to the third season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Today, “Teeth” is certified Gold in the US, three times Platinum in Brazil, and five times Platinum in the band’s native Australia. It also won Song of the Year at the 2020 ARIA Awards. An alternate version of the track, “Teeth – Live from the Vault,” came out in October 2019 alongside a music video directed by Thibaut Duverneix.

5 Seconds of Summer - Teeth (Official Video)

5 Seconds of Summer—comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums)— released their most recent album, Everyone’s a Star!, in 2025. It was their first record in three years, following 2022’s 5SOS5.

“We were teenagers at the beginning of 5 Seconds of Summer,” vocalist and guitarist Luke Hemmings said of Everyone’s a Star! in a press statement ahead of its release. “We were writing with more naivete, but we said what we were thinking. As time goes on, you tend to get a bit more cautious about what you say, but I think this record has more of our original spirit—but with 15 years of wisdom and a dash of reckless abandon.”

