SIGN UP

5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Teeth’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

It’s the group’s second tune to achieve the streaming milestone.

Published on

5 Seconds of Summer Calm
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

5 Seconds of Summer’s 2019 hit “Teeth” has officially joined Spotify’s Billions Club. It’s their second song to achieve the feat, joining 2018’s “Youngblood,” which currently has two billion streams and counting.

“Teeth,” which appeared on the Australian rockers’ fourth studio album Calm, features guitar from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and a sample drawn from late rapper Juice WRLD’s “So What.” After its release, the track swiftly reached an extensive audience beyond the band’s dedicated fandom: it was the official theme song for WWE Survivor Series 2019, and appeared regularly on ESPN’s Saturday Night Football throughout the 2019 season. The song also featured on the soundtrack to the third season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Today, “Teeth” is certified Gold in the US, three times Platinum in Brazil, and five times Platinum in the band’s native Australia. It also won Song of the Year at the 2020 ARIA Awards. An alternate version of the track, “Teeth – Live from the Vault,” came out in October 2019 alongside a music video directed by Thibaut Duverneix.

5 Seconds of Summer - Teeth (Official Video)

Click to load video

5 Seconds of Summer—comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums)— released their most recent album, Everyone’s a Star!, in 2025. It was their first record in three years, following 2022’s 5SOS5.

“We were teenagers at the beginning of 5 Seconds of Summer,” vocalist and guitarist Luke Hemmings said of Everyone’s a Star! in a press statement ahead of its release. “We were writing with more naivete, but we said what we were thinking. As time goes on, you tend to get a bit more cautious about what you say, but I think this record has more of our original spirit—but with 15 years of wisdom and a dash of reckless abandon.”

Buy 5 Seconds of Summer’s Calm on vinyl and CD here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
The Beach Boys - We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
The Beach Boys
We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
3LP
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
Gish 35th Anniversary
LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Prog Rock to Pop
Weighty In The Eighties: When Prog Rock Went Pop
Best 90s Hip-Hop Illustration
The Best 90s Hip Hop Songs: Classic Rap From A Golden Era
uDiscover Music image background
Gil Evans Out of the Cool album cover
‘Out of the Cool’: Celebrating Gil Evans’ Masterpiece
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Peter Frampton - Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
Peter Frampton
Frampton Comes Alive! (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
D'Angelo
D'Angelo
Voodoo (Zoetrope)
2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top