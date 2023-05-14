Amelia Moore Returns With The Captivating ‘Name Everywhere’

Amelia Moore - Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Image

Amelia Moore’s new single “name everywhere” showcases her astonishing vocal range and ultra-relatable songwriting. The track, which she debuted live while touring North America with Lolo Zouaï, has already earned her cosigns from the likes of Kehlani, Gracie Adams, Brittany Broski and Grandson. Pink Slip and Alex Schwoebel produced “name everywhere” and Bram Inscore co-produced.

She’ll wrap up her tour with Zouaï this weekend with a show at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana tonight and a performance at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow, May 13. Moore – who has amassed over 150 million combined global streams since making her recording debut in late 2021 – has been lauded as an Apple Music UP NEXT artist, a Vevo DSCVR artist, and a SiriusXM Hits 1 to Watch artist.

Amelia Moore - name everywhere (Lyric Video)

In a recent feature, The Face praised her previous single, “FUMD” ft. jxdn, as “a perfect introduction to Moore’s music. There’s the vulnerable lyricism, the unexpected, genre-melding production and her delicate, airy vocals – when she’s not screaming through the chorus, that is.” Billboard said, “The latest from alt-pop artist Amelia Moore is a metallic and rattling track…The catharsis is palpable.” Ones To Watch hailed “FUMD” as an “anthem for anyone who’s ever found their slumber ruined by recurring dreams of a former flame.”

On May 19, Capitol Records will release teaching a robot to love …in other ways, a limited signed and numbered vinyl release that includes the songs from the deluxe edition of Moore’s debut EP plus a live EP. In a five star review, Euphoria hailed teaching a robot to love as “arguably the strongest debut project any artist could wish to make.” EARMILK predicted, “Amelia Moore is destined for greatness.” To celebrate the release Moore also performed fan favorite “I feel everything,” a track from the EP, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

