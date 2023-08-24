Anitta Shares Music Video For ‘Used To Be’

Anitta - Photo: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Image

Global superstar Anitta dropped her three-song bundle Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story, and to celebrate the release, has shared the third and final music video in the trilogy for “Used To Be.”

The three-song project boasts her June hit single “Funk Rave,” which has racked up nearly 25 million Spotify streams since its release, alongside “Casi Casi” and the aforementioned “Used To Be.” Now, all three tracks feature visuals that take the viewer into Anitta’s homeland of Brazil, weaving together stories from her life while paying tribute to the country and people. Check out the video for “Used To Be” below.

“In this project, I dive into carioca funk. The rhythm that raised me and is part of the culture from where I was born,” Anitta said in a statement. Of the videos, she added: “In the visuals, there is a lot of what I’ve experienced in the favelas. Apart from international producers, I made a point of bringing Brazilians to this incredible team. Their contribution was essential.

“The videos work individually, but they are also a trilogy! You’ll need to watch all three to understand the outcome! It looks beautiful, fun, colorful, and amusing!”

“Funk Rave” was Anitta’s first release for Republic Records after signing with the record label in April. Speaking about the track – and Funk Generation: A Favela Story’s direction – ahead of its release, she said: “All the music I’ve been making for the past year is music I’m so proud of. It’s both incredibly Brazilian and intentionally international – I made sure it sounds like me in every fiber of the music.

“Brazilian funk is my roots. It’s what I was born and raised doing. It’s home to me. I made this new music with the intention of showing everyone those roots, what’s most important to me, and leading with ‘Funk Rave’ does exactly that.”

