Another Sky Address Climate Change With Ferocious New Single ‘Burn The Way’

South London rock outfit Another Sky has released a new single “Burn The Way,” through Fiction Records/Republic Records. You can check the new track out below.

“Burn The Way” continues in the ferocious vein of the band’s two previous singles “Psychopath” and “A Feeling.” Vocalist Catrin Vincent says of the track “Burn The Way was written after a conversation with someone in denial about climate change. It’s about the feeling of being powerless and having to run from someone’s behavior before you take on their reality.

Burn The Way

“As much as anger is a difficult, complicated emotion, it’s sometimes the first step towards survival. Climate change is coming for everyone. No one can wait it out in the trees. Sometimes anger burns the way.”

She adds, “We also wrote it after supporting Biffy Clyro which completely gave us a new perspective on live performance. We played it a few times on our last tour and it’s the first time we’ve had a mosh pit at any of our shows.”

Another Sky’s return earlier this year heralded an exhilarating step forward for the South London quartet. After a three-year absence from the spotlight, the band’s long-awaited single “Psychopath” was a far more punchy and direct rock song than anything from their 2020 debut record, I Slept On The Floor.

The band then followed up with ‘A Feeling’, another huge creative step forward for the band which received strong support across BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music. Melding richly textured percussion and rhythm sections with squalling, Soundgarden-esque guitars and the furious vocals of Catrin Vincent, Another Sky are fully embracing their electrifying new era.

In their three-year absence, the band (Vincent, Jack Gilbert, Naomi Le Dune & Max Doohan) have not only been writing and producing new music but have built a brand-new studio from scratch in the crypt of a Church. More info will follow on that new music soon, but in the meantime the band will also return to the stage with a show at London’s Lafayette on November 8.

Buy or stream “Burn The Way”