Aqua Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album ‘Aquarium’

Aqua Aquarium cover – Courtesy of Geffen Records

Aqua have announced a new reissue of their groundbreaking debut album Aquarium, which will celebrate the record’s 25th anniversary.

The album was originally released in 1997 and featured the iconic global hit single “Barbie Girl,” which caused people around the world to sing along to the lines “I’m a Barbie Girl in the Barbie World.”

Aquarium is also home to the other smash hits “Doctor Jones,” “Turn Back Time,” and “Around The World.” All will feature on the reissue, which will be available on both white and pink vinyl. The white vinyl release will be limited edition and will include tattoos, stickers, and an extensive booklet with previously unpublished photos.

The pink version, meanwhile, will be pressed on limited 180g pink vinyl and will also include the extensive booklet with previously unpublished photos. Both will also include enhanced artwork and photos from the original album.

Upon its release, Aquarium sold 33 million albums and gained worldwide attention – both for their iconic music and their cartoonish universe, with blue hair, spikes, and wild outfits also made them a true symbol of the late 90s.

Earlier this year, Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” joined the ranks of music videos on YouTube that have scored over one billion views. The memorable video was directed by Danish directors Peder Pedersen and Peter Stenbæk, and depicted the band members as Barbie dolls in different scenarios. Although the song was released in 1997, the video didn’t arrive on YouTube until 2010.

At the time of its release, “Barbie Girl” topped the charts worldwide, including in the UK where it held the No.1 position for four weeks and, to this day, remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Pre-order the 25th anniversary reissue of Aquarium.

Aquarium tracklist:

1. Happy Boys & Girls

2. My Oh My

3. Barbie Girl

4. Good Morning Sunshine

5. Doctor Jones

6. Heat Of The Night

7. Be A Man

8. Lollipop (Candyman)

9. Roses Are Red

10. Turn Back Time

11. Calling You

12. Didn’t I