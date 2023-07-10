Atreyu Announces New EP ‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’

Atreyu - Photo: Micala Austin/Spinefarm Records

Atreyu’s new EP ‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ will be out 18 August via Spinefarm, hot on the heels of the band’s recent EP, ‘The Hope Of A Spark.’

Inspired initially by ideas brought by guitarist Dan Jacobs, the EP’s lead track “Gone” is an arena-ready rock anthem that yearns for a lost love and laments the personal failings that brought about the relationship’s demise. You can check “Gone” out below.

Atreyu’s The Beautiful Dark of Life album is also due later this year as part of the EP series delivering the final chapter of the ‘Seasons of Life’ concept along the rollercoaster of human existence.

Atreyu - Gone

‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ EP, produced by long-time collaborator John Feldman, reflects the struggle in recognizing one’s self-worth and it touches on internal battles, self-doubt, and insecurities that can overshadow one’s perception of their own abilities. The band has found its own flame, a metaphor for their soul-baring introspection and providing comfort and catharsis through music in the face of universal emotions that unite us all.

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be,” Jacobs explains. “And together, right now, that makes us the best band we’ve ever been.”

“‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ is the path you’ve set out on to recovery. You’ve followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still,” says bassist/vocalist Porter McKnight.

“Everything that we have put out to this point has built up to this moment,” concludes Jacobs. “Something special is happening with Atreyu right now. We can feel the creativity and collaboration when the five of us get in the studio. We can feel the confidence we all give each other when we stand on stage together. And we can see it in the audience when they’re losing their minds. They’re having as good a time as we are ourselves.”

Atreyu has broken into the Top 10 in the Billboard 200 more than once; two of their albums, The Curse and Lead Sails Paper Anchor, are certified gold with 2 million albums sold worldwide and an encompassing 600 million streams. Their most recent album, Baptize has clocked 65 million streams alongside a Top 10 at rock radio hit with “Warrior” featuring Travis Barker.

With a 20-year career and eight acclaimed albums in the rear-view mirror, Atreyu in 2023 is focused only on the present and the future, and a mission to continue shaping and defining the rock and metal scene, just as they have always done since their emergence from Huntington Beach in Southern California.

Pre-order ‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ EP.

‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ EP includes the following tracks:

“Good Enough”

“Immortal”

“Gone”

“I Don’t Wanna Die”