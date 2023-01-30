Watch The Video For Atreyu’s Cathartic New Single ‘Drowning’

Atreyu - Photo courtesy of Search And Destroy/Spinefarm

Prolific rockers Atreyu’s brand new single “Drowning” is out now. The track delivers massive breakdowns, catchy hooks, and soaring performances. The cathartic subject matter sees the group battling through individual struggles with depression and feeling overwhelmed by life itself, but ultimately finding healing from the honest expression of those feelings. You can check “Drowning” out below.

Commenting on the meaning behind “Drowning”, the band shares: “To the five of us, this song is audio anti-depressants. Much like everyone does, the five of us have experienced waves of depression, anxiety, and fear in vastly different ways. This song is about feeling buried. We have found a comfort in simply communicating those feelings with each other, and hope you will arrive in a similar place when listening. This song is for all of us.”

Atreyu - Drowning

In contrast to its heavy message “Drowning” arrives with a perfectly jocular official video that will have you running for the local pool to shake off those existential blues.

Prior to the release of Atreyu’s latest album Baptize, vocalist Alex Varkatzas told the ‘Scars And Guitars’ podcast that the album would be “that next step in maturity” for the Orange County metalcore act. “To me, in a way — and this is a f_king weird way to sell a record, because it doesn’t sound like this — it has some very dark ’80s gothic pop elements. And I don’t mean ‘pop’ as in happy[-sounding music]. It’s just depressing-sounding, rocking s_t.”

After touring heavily in North America the last two years in support of Baptize, Atreyu is ready to kick off a massive European trek with Bullet For My Valentine & Jinjer! The tour starts on Sunday, January 29 in Cologne, Germany.

Atreyu: UK tour dates with Bullet For My Valentine:

February 26 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

February 28 – O2 Academy, Bristol

March 1 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

March 3 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

March 4 – Barrowland, Glasgow

March 6 – O2 Academy, Leeds

March 7 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

March 8 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

March 10 – Arena, Swansea

March 11 – Roundhouse, London