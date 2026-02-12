The Bee Gees Announce Four-LP ‘You Should Be Dancing’ Box Set

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

The Bee Gees have announced a four-disc collectors box set entitled You Should Be Dancing. It will arrive on February 27.

You Should Be Dancing features original 12-inch versions of the band’s biggest hits, in addition to previously unreleased extended versions of classics penned by Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb.

Additionally, the release also includes the previously hidden ’90s UK club hit, “Decadance,” as well as the physical debut of SG Lewis’s 2021 remix of “More Than A Woman,” which went viral upon its release. Limited to just 1,000 units, the You Should Be Dancing is available now for pre-order.

You Should Be Dancing features the 12-inch versions of the band’s late-1970s hits “Stayin’ Alive,” “More Than A Woman,” “Night Fever,” and “You Should Be Dancing.” Other tracks featured include unreleased extended versions of the hits “Jive Talkin’,” “Nights On Broadway,” “Tragedy,” and “Love You Inside Out.”

Other treats include a version of Yvonne Elliman’s 1978 chart-topper “If I Can’t Have You,” “Boogie Child,” and “You Stepped Into My Life.” Lastly, another highlight of the collection is the group’s rare update of “You Should Be Dancing,” reimagined as the bonus track “Decadance” from The Bee Gees’ 1993 album Size Isn’t Everything. “Decadance” is represented in both the original version and a mix by Ben Liebrand.

This latest collection helps emphasize The Bee Gees’ massive impact on popular music across the world. The band has sold nearly a quarter-of-a-billion records, earned nine Grammy Awards and over a dozen Ivor Novello awards, and stand as the only songwriters to place five songs simultaneously in the US Billboard top 10. The band has also earned Kennedy Center honors, a knighthood for Barry Gibb, and inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

