Ben Howard Announces Major London Show In Alexandra Palace Park

Ben Howard - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Ben Howard has announced a big London show for next summer. The singer-songwriter will headline Alexandra Palace Park on July 22, with tickets going on general sale at 10am local time on December 16.

It will be one of the first opportunities for people to hear new material from Howard, as well as tracks from his latest album, Collections From The Whiteout.

Alexandra Palace Park will also Howard’s first show in the capital since his trio of sell-out shows in the fall of 2021 (two nights at Royal Festival Hall + O2 Academy Brixton) in support of the acclaimed number 1 debuting Collections from the Whiteout, back in January 2021.

Created in collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner, Collections From The Whiteout was borne from Howard’s transient existence traveling from New York, Devon and his home in Paris. Featuring the standout tracks “Follies Fixtures” and “Crowhurst’s Meme,” this latest installment demonstrates a shift in Howard as he begins to reflect more on the world he finds himself in.

To celebrate the release, Howard and his band performed an exclusive one-off global live stream event at the Goonhilly Earth Station on the Lizard Peninsula in Cornwall. The event took place on April 8, 2021.

Discussing the album’s creation, Howard said “I had a phase where it was going to be a concept record. I didn’t feel like I had loads of stuff about myself that I wanted to write about so I was cherry-picking bits of news feeds and little interesting stories.

“Then when you tinker with it, you try and fit words in, you stretch it and then all of a sudden your normal tics start feeding into it and songs end up being partly about yourself partly about someone else. It’s sort of an amalgamation…I wanted to write a concept record, but I got distracted.”

