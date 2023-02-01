BLACKPINK Announces ‘Born Pink’ Australian Tour

BLACKPINK – Photo: Courtesy of YG Entertainment

K-pop group BLACKPINK has announced that their Born Pink World Tour is set to hit Australia in June. The group will arrive at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for shows on June 10 and 11, followed by a pair of shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on June 16 and 17.

While that will surely delight BLACKPINK devotees in Australia, the news arrives alongside a statement from promoters Frontier Touring that the “originally announced Auckland show will no longer be feasible” due to “unforeseen logistical challenges.”

Earlier this week, the superstars recently performed a special version of their latest single “Shut Down” in Paris on January 28 with award-winning Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group performed the song at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charity concert organized by French first lady Brigitte Macron. The concert, which also featured performances by Pharrell Williams and Kid Cudi, among others, was also aired on television.

BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” performance began with an orchestra performing Paganini’s violin concerto “La Campanella,” which the song notoriously samples. The girl group later appeared on stage with Lozakovich, who played the iconic classical melody while they perform.

In January, the Coachella 2023 lineup was revealed. Headliners include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean. Earlier that month, BLACKPINK’s hit song “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” made history for being the first music video of a K-pop group to surpass two billion views on YouTube.

The girl group’s achievement was noted by their music label YG Entertainment on its official Twitter account on Wednesday, January 4.

The music video of “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” features BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé performing the song in a variety of glamorous outfits. The single was dropped in June 2018, along with the release of their first Korean EP “Square Up.” A Japanese version of the single was released in August 2018.

Visit BLACKPINK’s official website for tour dates and ticket information.