The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Blackpink’s ‘Kill This Love’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

The song marks the K-Pop band’s second track on the illustrious list.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Blackpink’s “Kill This Love,” the title track from their 2019 EP, has officially joined Spotify’s Billions Club. The song marks the K-Pop group’s second entry into the illustrious club, joining 2020’s “How You Like That.”

“Kill This Love” eventually reached No.2 on both the Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard K-Pop Hot 100 in South Korea. Additionally, the song became the band’s inaugural track to crack into the top 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. This milestone earned the song the honor of becoming the highest-charting track by a female K-Pop act on both charts.

BLACKPINK - 'Kill This Love' M/V

Click to load video

“Kill This Love” also set other records, too. When the song was released, the band shared a music video directed by Seo Hyun-seung. Upon release, it broke the record for the most-viewed music video within 24 hours, accumulating almost 57 million views.

“Kill This Love” also became one of the most-liked videos on YouTube with over 25 million likes. Additionally, the song earned the band some hardware, as they won the Music Video of 2019 award at the 45th People’s Choice Awards.

“Kill This Love” joins another Blackpink single that recently reached a significant milestone. Almost exactly three years after its release, in August of 2025, the video for “Pink Venom” surpassed one billion YouTube views. “Pink Venom” was Blackpink’s sixth video to reach the milestone, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST,” and “How You Like That.” Two videos from individual members, Lisa’s “Money” and Jennie’s “Solo,” have also reached one billion views.

Shop Blackpink’s music on CD now.

