blink-182’s ‘I Miss You’ joins Spotify’s Billions Club

The song is the band’s second to achieve the status, following ‘All The Small Things.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

blink-182’s massive 2003 smash, “I Miss You,” has joined Spotify’s illustrious Billions Club. The single marks blink’s second track to achieve the feat, following “All The Small Things” from 1999.

Though the song was a staple of the band’s 2025 Missionary Impossible Tour (which wrapped up in early October), “I Miss You” was originally one the band didn’t imagine playing live.

In a 2003 interview with MTV before KROQ-FM’s Almost Acoustic Christmas Festival, Tom DeLonge was asked about performing the hit single, one of many standout cuts from their 2003 self-titled LP: “This is the thing, the song’s really hard to play,” he explained. “We’ve never played it before. We might play it in the future, or we might have it on a ghetto blaster onstage and we might do an interpretive dance. It’s one of those things, but it’s gonna be good, though, no matter what it is.” The song has, of course, become an integral part of the blink-182 set.

blink-182 - I Miss You (Official Video)

Click to load video

During that same interview, DeLonge also spoke about the intensity and relatability of the lyrics. “Once the lyrics start singing about a spider eating the insides of a bug, I think people take that and go, ‘Maybe it’s not about their families.’ And it talks about [celebrating] Halloween on Christmas and all these different dark kinds of things. The song’s more about the vulnerability and kind of heart-wrenching pain you feel when you’re in love and when you’re a guy and you’re trying to tell a girl, ‘Don’t waste your time coming and talking to me because, in my head at least, you probably already gave me up a long time ago.’”

As previously mentioned, Mark Hoppus, DeLonge, and Travis Barker concluded their successful Missionary Impossible Tour back in October. The band stopped in Hollywood (FL), Tampa, Charleston, Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Saratoga Springs, Buffalo, and more. Special guests Alkaline Trio joined on all dates.

Buy Blink-182’s “I Miss You” on vinyl or CD now.

