Bob Marley & The Wailers’ ‘Live!’ Celebrates 50 Years With Colored Vinyl Reissue

An eye-catching green, black and gold splatter color exclusive 50th anniversary pressing of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Live!, originally released by Island Records in December 1975, is available to order now.

Widely regarded as the record that catapulted Bob Marley into international stardom, Live! was recorded across two nights at London’s Lyceum Theatre during July 1975, as part of the iconic reggae act’s tour in support of the previous year’s Natty Dread album. Capturing Marley and his band at the very peak of their powers, the album was taped using The Rolling Stones’ mobile studio and primarily features versions of songs from the Burnin’ and Natty Dread albums.

Live! provided Bob Marley & The Wailers with a commercial breakthrough on both sides of the Atlantic, partly due to the success of its spin-off single, an emotive version of the soulful Natty Dread song “No Woman, No Cry” propelled by keyboardist Tyrone Downie’s glorious Hammond organ part. This recording of the song went on to enjoy significant chart success, peaking at No. 22 on the U.K. singles chart. It is also now widely accepted as the definitive rendition of “No Woman, No Cry.”

Bob Marley & The Wailers - No Woman, No Cry (Live At The Rainbow 4th June 1977)

Live! was initially released by Island in December 1975 and it also went on to score major commercial success for the band. In the U.K. it became Marley’s first Top 40 album chart success (and was later certified platinum by the BPI) while in the U.S. it went gold and climbed to No. 90 on the Billboard 200 – at that stage, the band’s most significant North American chart placing.

The album also met with considerable critical acclaim on its initial release. The Village Voice’s Robert Christgau declared that “the material is choice, unlike most live albums it’s graced by distinct sound and economical arrangements.” Elsewhere, Rolling Stone’s original 5-star review proclaimed it to be “essential listening for the growing Wailers cult” and dubbed it “one of the best ever live albums” – a reputation Live! retains as it celebrates its 50th anniversary with this new colored vinyl reissue.

