Brad Arnold, The Singer And Co-Founder Of 3 Doors Down, Has Passed Away

Brad Arnold, the lead singer and co-founder of rock band 3 Doors Down, has died, the band announced Saturday. In a statement made to social media, the band shared that Arnold died “peacefully” in his sleep on Saturday “after his courageous battle with cancer.” His wife, Jennifer, and his family were by his side, according to the post.

“His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on,” the band wrote. “Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends,” the tribute said. “He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.” Arnold was 47.

Arnold announced in May 2025 that he had Stage 4 kidney cancer. He said in an Instagram video that doctors had diagnosed him with clear cell renal carcinoma that metastasized into his lung. He also announced the cancellation of the band’s tour.

3 Doors Down formed in Escatawpa, Mississippi, in 1996 with Matt Roberts and Todd Harrell. Arnold was the original drummer. Four years later, their breakout hit “Kryptonite” charted third on the Billboard Hot 100. Arnold wrote the song in algebra class when he was 15 years old. “I hated math and would just sit there and write every day,” he told Songwriting magazine in 2022. “I would write lyrics all the time in that class. I barely passed.” The song received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.

3 Doors Down’s debut album, 2000’s The Better Life, sold over 6 million copies. Their next album, 2002’s Away From the Sun, featured the hits including “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.” “When I’m Gone” received Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song and for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal.

The video for “Here Without You” recently reached one billion YouTube views just over two decades after its 2003 release.