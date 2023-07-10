Brian Eno Albums Available In Dolby Atmos And Spatial For The First Time

Brian Eno - Photo: Cecily Eno

Seen classic titles from Brian Eno’s catalog are now available in Dolby Atmos for the first time, These new releases range from his early solo work, Taking Tiger Mountain and Another Green World to some of the artist’s most renowned output of recent times including Small Craft On A Milk Sea and The Ship, which will be presented for the first time as a live orchestral arrangement in concert this coming October.

Shop the best of Brian Eno's discography on vinyl and more.

Brian Eno says, “What’s interesting about 3D music is the possibility of making an immersive space which is capable of sustaining much more detail than a 2 dimensional space (such as that presented by stereo listening). Our ears aren’t as directional as our eyes, but they are still capable of locating sounds in space, and listening in 3 dimensions this becomes a whole new compositional possibility. It allows a listener the experience of ‘exploring’ the musical space in much more intricate ways. It’s the step from 2-dimensional sound-painting to 3-dimensional sound-sculpting.”

Additionally, Brian Eno’s most recent album, the critically acclaimed vocal album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE and the album’s instrumental accompaniment, Forever Voiceless will also be available in Dolby Atmos and Spatial audio.

In June, Eno announced details of his first-ever solo tour, which will take him across Europe later this year. The electronic and ambient music legend has previously toured as part of Roxy Music and with other artists – including most recently alongside his brother in 2021 – as well as at festivals and his own one-off shows.

His first solo tour will kick off with two shows at the Venice Biennale Musica on October 21 before heading to Berlin, Paris, and Utrecht. It will wrap up on October 30 with another pair of shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Tickets are still available to purchase, though the shows in Venice and Utrecht have now sold out.

Eno’s new live show, Ships, will be based around his 2016 album The Ship and was originally commissioned by La Biennale di Venezia. He will perform together with the Baltic Sea Philharmonic, orchestrated and conducted by Kristin Järvi. The performance will also feature actor Peter Serafinowicz and Eno’s long-time collaborators Leo Abrahams (guitar) and Peter Chilvers (programming/keyboards).

Listen to Brian Eno in Dolby Atmos and Spatial audio.