BTS’ J-hope Reveals Plans For Street Dance Documentary ‘Hope On The Street’ And New Music

BTS’ J-hope has revealed his plans to release a documentary about street dance called Hope On The Street, alongside a raft of new music.

The rapper is currently in the midst of his mandatory military service in South Korea after enlisting in April. Before he entered the military, he pre-recorded an appearance on his bandmate Suga’s YouTube series Suchwita, during which he shared the news.

“It’ll be about my dancing and my story,” J-hope said of the film. “I think content regarding dance, which is where my roots are, is starting.”

The documentary is currently slated for release in 2024 and shares its name with the star’s old video series, in which he performed various dance styles.

[슈취타] EP.14 SUGA with j-hope

According to J-hope, the film will document street dance around the world. “If you really dig into it, there are so many talented people, and it’s a huge market,” he said. “So, as I experienced that personally, although I didn’t go to a lot of cities, I traveled around the world and filmed with a lot of amazing dancers.

“It’s literally like it’s name, Hope On the Street – it’s just J-Hope dancing on the street.”

He added that the documentary would also be released alongside six new songs, which he described as “really light music […] songs you can dance to.”

Before he enlisted, J-hope released a solo single, “On The Street,” which featured his hero J.Cole. That track followed his debut solo album, Jack In The Box, which was released in July 2022, ahead of the rapper becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a US festival with a bill-topping appearance at Lollapalooza.

In June, as part of BTS’ annual “festa” anniversary celebrations, J-hope shared a “rock version” of “Arson,” one of the songs from Jack In The Box. Earlier this month, it was announced that the album would be getting a special reissue, with the HOPE Edition due for release in August.

