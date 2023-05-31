Carrie Underwood, The Warning, And More Tapped As Special Guests For Guns N’ Roses Tour

Guns N’ Roses - Photo: Katarina Benzova (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Ahead of the kick off of the international dates of their 2023 Global Tour, Guns N’ Roses have announced the artists that will support the tour’s North American leg: Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning, and Dirty Honey.

In more exciting news, the band will be adding new shows: one in Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park on Friday, August 18 and another in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 14.

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt next week on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece.

The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

Tickets for the new Pittsburgh date will be available starting with the band’s presale today at 10 AM local time, with the general on-sale starting Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time; tickets to the new Seattle date will be available starting Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time, all on Guns N’ Roses’ official website.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise, and more.

This will be the first time the group has toured North America since the monumental We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021, which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”

Visit Guns N’ Roses’ official website for more information.