Cash Money And No Limit To Battle In Verzuz Event At ComplexCon

Verzuz, the celebrated music battle event showcase that was founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland during the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to return with an all-time matchup.

Cash Money Records and No Limit Records will be battling live at ComplexCon in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 25. Live streaming details for the event are set to be revealed soon.

Complex wrote in an Instagram post announcing the event: “Verzuz is BACK — live at #ComplexCon Las Vegas. Cash Money VERZUZ No Limit Celebration. One stage. Two legendary iconic Labels. History is about to be made.”

Cash Money, founded by brothers Bryan (“Birdman”) and Ronald (“Slim”) Williams in 1991, remains one of the most important labels in rap history. The imprint, which helped put New Orleans rap music on the map, was an instrumental part in the careers of MCs like Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., Turk, and their group, Hot Boys. Other seminal artists on the label include Big Tymers, Rich Gang, plus the rappers on the label’s Young Money subsidiary, like Nicki Minaj, Drake, Tyga, DJ Khaled, and more.

No Limit was created by Master P and helped establish artists like Snoop Dogg, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Soulja Slim, and more. Additionally, the label boss himself released his music via the imprint he founded in 1991.

While artists set to perform in this latest Verzuz battle have yet to be announced, if Young Money staple Lil Wayne makes an appearance, he’ll have a rich discography from which to choose his Verzuz cuts. His latest album, Tha Carter VI, was released back in June and features the massive single “Hip-Hop,” which sports guest features from BigXthaPlug and Jay Jones.

Weezy also recently celebrated 25 years of Guerilla Warfare, the second record by Hot Boys. The Cash Money release was originally released in 1999, and while celebrating the milestone, the group reunited for some gigs in the spring of this year.

