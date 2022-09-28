Chris Janson Signs With Big Machine Label Group

Chris Janson - Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImag

Big Machine Label Group has announced the signing of Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Chris Janson to BMLG Records in partnership with Janson’s Harpeth 60 Records. The acclaimed entertainer joins the imprint alongside other respected artists such as Lady A, Brett Young, Riley Green, and his young new protégé, Shane Profitt.

The powerhouse country artist broke onto the scene with his No.1 debut single, “Buy Me A Boat,” which claimed iHeartRadio Music Awards’ “Country Song of the Year” and was certified 3x Platinum. The multi-instrumentalist followed that success with a string of Gold-certified No.1 hits including “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and “Done,” as well as his award-winning “Drunk Girl” (MusicRow Magazine Award Song of the Year, ACM Video of the Year).

“I am so proud to be teaming up with Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, and the team at Big Machine Label Group. This opportunity is an absolute dream come true and I’m honored to be working with such a talented crew and roster of artists,” says Janson. “Julian Raymond and I are hitting the studio for this first album, and we are on the fast track for great new music! This whole partnership just feels right, and I couldn’t be happier.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chris has always been a force of nature and he’s coming to BMLG at the perfect time to take his career next-level,” shares Big Machine Label Group Chairman & CEO Scott Borchetta. “His experience, determination, and vision for what he wants to do next completely aligns with our long-term label group ideal and continued artist development. Did I mention he blows a mean harp?”

In addition to his unique wit and raw talent, Janson is also a skilled and avid outdoorsman who dedicates his time to environmental efforts. The Tennessee Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of the state’s wildlife and natural resources, presented him with the “Dan and Cherie Hammond Sharing the Harvest Award” for outstanding volunteer service. Janson also has a partnership with Bass Pro Shops where the two continually find new ways to team up and give back to meaningful causes.

Listen to Big Machine Label Group on Spotify.