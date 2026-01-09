Chris Stapleton Confirms 2026 ‘All-American Road Show’ Dates

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Chris Stapleton is set to continue his “All-American Road Show” tour through this fall with 24 newly added dates. Major cities across North America, including Nashville, Tampa, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, and more, are included.

The dates at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Detroit’s Ford Field will feature very special guest Lainey Wilson, while Toronto’s Rogers Stadium and Boston’s Fenway Park will see include special guest Zach Top. Various dates will also feature Allen Stone, Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane and The Teskey Brothers.

The “All-American Road Show” tour has been ongoing since 2017, when it opened in Roanoke, Virginia. The new leg of the tour will begin on May 23rd at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium and continue through the fall before concluding at Kansas City, MO’s Morton Amphitheater.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale Friday, January 16th at 10:00am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets, with pre-sale starting Tuesday, January 13th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, January 15th at 10:00pm local time. Details can be found on Stapleton’s website. There are two additional pre-sales, one for Verizon customers and one for Citi cardmembers, beginning Tuesday, January 13th at 10:00am local time through Thursday, January 15th at 10:00pm local time.

Chris Stapleton - White Horse (Official Music Video)

Stapleton is currently nominated for four awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. They include Best Country Song for “A Song To Sing” with Miranda Lambert, Best Country Solo Performance for “Bad As I Used To Be,” and two nods in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for “A Song To Sing” with Lambert and “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with George Strait.

The country singer already has 11 Grammy awards under his belt, and just last month, he released the video for his Grammy-winning song “White Horse” starring actor Josh Brolin.

