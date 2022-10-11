Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers Prepare For Kentucky Rising Fundraiser

Chris Stapleton - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Tyler Childers will take to the stage tonight (11) for the Kentucky Rising concert, raising funds for flood relief in eastern Kentucky.

The event, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, will livestream via Veeps. The concert begins at 7pm local time and tickets for the livestream can be bought here. Rewatch is available for 48 hours after the start of the show.

Proceeds from the show will benefit those who have been impacted by the catastrophic flooding in the region earlier this summer. Net proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Rising Fund to support flood relief work and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky, including support for the many victims, their families, and first responders. Under guidance from the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the Kentucky Rising Fund will strategically support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge.

Additionally, an official Kentucky Rising aftershow event will take place at Lexington’s The Burl venue, starring another favorite Kentuckian, Brit Taylor. Doors are at 10.30pm local, and the show at 11.30pm, with tickets available to purchase here. Taylor’s debut album Real Me was much praised by Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and NPR’s World Café. Taylor’s Appalachian roots are displayed to fine effect on her new track “Cabin In The Woods.”

In April, Stapleton’s all-star A Concert for Kentucky, the first concert held at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field, raised more than $1m dollars for the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. It also featured performances by Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow, and Madeline Edwards. The sellout show for an audience of 40,000 raised money for a number of causes supported by Stapleton and his wife Morgane. The fund is an arm of their Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, administered by the Blue Grass Community Foundation.

