Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, And Cindy Blackman Cover Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ For ‘Monday Night Football’ Song

Chris Stapleton - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Chris Stapleton took to social media to reveal that he has recorded a cover of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” for the new season of ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The track will also feature Snoop Dogg and drummer Cindy Blackman. Check out Stapleton’s post here.

Shop the best of Chris Stapleton’s discography on vinyl and more.

Earlier this month, country music icon George Strait and Stapleton announced that they would be extending their tour with nine new dates. Also returning alongside the King of Country and Stapleton for the extended run of one-off stadium dates are special guests and Grammy Award-winning band Little Big Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dates include summer shows in Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Ames, Charlotte, East Rutherford, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Chicago.

Tickets to most shows go on sale next Friday, September 22 at 10:00am local time via George Strait’s official website, with tickets to the Jacksonville show on sale Friday, October 20 at 10:00am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, September 15 at 10:00am local through Thursday, September 21 at 10:00pm local time.

Also earlier this month, Stapleton released “Think I’m In Love With You” as the second single from his forthcoming album Higher. The track moves away from his traditional country sound with a soulful groove, organ fills, Stapleton’s bluesy licks, and a string arrangement underpinning it.

The new release, a solo composition by the country figurehead, follows July’s “White Horse” in teasing the album, which will be released on November 10, produced by Stapleton and his wife Morgane with Dave Cobb. The full-length features Stapleton on vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the new album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine), and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

Listen to the best of Chris Stapleton on Apple Music and Spotify.