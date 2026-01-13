Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Becomes First Country Song Certified Double Diamond

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

Hits don’t come much bigger than “Tennessee Whiskey.” Chris Stapleton’s 2015 recording of the country classic has been certified Double Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), indicating 20 million units sold. It’s the first country song to reach that benchmark and only the third song ever across all genres.

Written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove, “Tennessee Whiskey” was first recorded and released by David Allan Coe as the opener and title track of his 1981 album. George Jones had a hit with the song in 1983 after recording it for his Shine On LP. Both of those versions were produced by Billy Sherrill, one of the architects of the “countrypolitan” sound.

Stapleton, who was getting his solo career going in the early 2010s after working as a songwriter and fronting bands like the SteelDrivers and the Jompson Brothers, began playing “Tennessee Whiskey” in concert on a whim. At the suggestion of producer Dave Cobb, he cut it for his 2015 debut album Traveller. The song initially was not released as a single, but that changed after Stapleton performed it with Tennessee native Justin Timberlake at the CMA Awards in November 2015. The rousing duet became a critically acclaimed viral sensation, spurring listeners to flock to Stapleton’s studio version.

The momentum has continued for a decade and counting, leading up to this week’s Double Diamond certification for the “Tennessee Whiskey” digital single. The RIAA defines a unit sold as one permanent digital download or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams. “Tennessee Whiskey” has never been issued as a standalone physical single, and physical purchases of Traveller do not count toward the song’s Double Diamond status. Songs previously certified Double Diamond include Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are” and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower.”

“Chris Stapleton’s undeniable vocal grit and storytelling have connected deeply – driving chart successes, earning major awards, and most importantly, resonating with fans,” RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. “RIAA is proud to celebrate him alongside MCA as ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ today makes history, becoming the first country single ever to earn a Double Diamond certification with twenty million units in the U.S. alone. It’s a remarkable achievement and another defining moment in Stapleton’s career.”

The Double Diamond milestone comes as Stapleton prepares to resume his All-American Road Show in February. The tour will continue through the fall, with stops at major North American stadiums including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Detroit’s Ford Field, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, and Boston’s Fenway Park. Tickets for the most recently announced legs of the tour go on sale this Friday, Jan. 16.

