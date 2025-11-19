ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Stapleton Shares ‘White Horse’ Video, Starring Josh Brolin

The music video was shot in Marfa and features an appearance from the singer and his wife, Morgane.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Chris Stapleton has shared the music video for his song “White Horse,”one of many standout singles from his acclaimed 2023 album Higher.

Produced by Strange Arcade and directed by Running Bear Films, the video was filmed in Marfa, Texas and stars Josh Brolin alongside Mae McKagan and Tommy Martinez. Additionally, Stapleton and his wife and collaborator Morgane make appearances as well.

Of the video, Running Bear’s Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King Stone shared: “Listening to ‘White Horse’ over and over again, we visualized a couple on the run and wanted to add some complexity with the parental sheriff relationship between Mae and Josh’s characters. What was just going to be an action-packed love story, also became a story about letting go and trust.”

Chris Stapleton - White Horse (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

In addition to the new music video, Stapleton has shared some exclusive “White Horse” merch available on his website, including a “White Horse Pyro Crew Patch Hat,” a “White Horse Pyro Crew Ivory Tee,” a “White Horse Pyro Crew Foam Trucker” hat, and “White Horse Pyro Crew Lighters – 2 Pack.” The merchandise goes alongside some of the more explosive themes that run through the high energy music video.

It’s been an exciting time for Stapleton. Not only was he recently nominated for four awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards and three at the 59th Annual CMA Awards, but back in May, Billboard announced that his 2015 album Traveller landed at number one on their Top Country Albums of the 21st Century chart.

The ranking is based on record performance on the weekly Top Country Albums chart from the start of 2000 through the end of 2024. The album received a massive resurgence after Stapleton’s win at the 2015 CMA Awards—where he became the first artist to ever win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year in the same year. After that night, Traveller became the first album in history to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at No.1.

Buy Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” on vinyl or CD now.

