Coco Jones Releases Video For New Single ‘LUVAGIRL’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Last year was a big one for Coco Jones, and this one is shaping up to be huge. After wowing audiences with her performance at Super Bowl LX last month, the R&B singer and actress has released “LUVAGIRL,” her first new studio recording of 2026.

Produced by Shae Jacobs, “LUVAGIRL” is powered by thunderous drums and regal brass, calling back to classic moments in early 2000s R&B as it creates a blustery atmosphere for Jones’ declaration of love. “Strangers think we’re straight out of a movie/ Way you look at me and move me,” Jones sings. “Baby, I’m a new me/ And I think I like the way that it’s hittin’.”

“LUVAGIRL” arrives with a music video that lives up to the song’s flashy sound. In the clip, Jones portrays a number of different characters, each a different type of “luvagirl.” She spelled out the different modes in an Instagram post. The lady who’s “FULL OF ‘IT’” calls for “romance; with receipts. She believes in love; she still needs consistency,” while the “SUPER FLIRT” is “soft; with intent. Feminine is the weapon; sweetness is chosen.” Jones stars in a stylized poster for each of the eight archetypes too.

Coco Jones - LUVAGIRL

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The release of “LUVAGIRL” follows Jones’ acclaimed appearance at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, where she sang “Lift Every Voice And Sing” before the big game. A recording of her performance is available to stream now.

Last year, Jones released her debut album Why Not More? The project featured adult R&B smash hits “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and “Taste,” cementing her place among the brightest young stars in music today. A few months after the album’s release, she shared some personal news to go along with her professional success, announcing her engagement to NBA star Donovan Mitchell after two years of dating.

Shop Coco Jones’ music on vinyl and CD here.