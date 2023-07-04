Corinne Bailey Rae, The Charlatans Confirmed For 2023 Guinness Cork Jazz Fest

Corinne Bailey Rae - Photo: Danielle Del Valle

Corinne Bailey Rae and The Charlatans have been announced for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, running over the Irish October bank holiday weekend, from Thursday, October 26 to Monday, October 30.

Bailey Rae will headline at the Cork Opera House on the evening of October 29, while the rapidly rising Irish indie-rock quartet Pillow Queens will join The Charlatans at Cork City Hall on October 27. Macy Gray, Morcheeba, Matthew Halsall and Grammy award winning Kurt Elling are also among the headline acts to perform at this year’s festival. Check out the event’s official website for further information.

Two-time Grammy winner and six time nominee Corinne Bailey Rae rose to fame with her eponymous debut album, featuring the smash hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star.” With a diverse background in classical violin and rock, the British soul singer has built a unique yet timeless collection of music over the years.

Formed in the West Midlands area of the UK in 1998, The Charlatans became a major part of the “Madchester” sound of the decade, along with their contemporaries The Stone Roses and the Happy Mondays. All thirteen of The Charlatans studio albums have charted in the top 40 of the UK Albums Chart, three of them at number one. They have clocked up 22 top 40 singles and four top 10 entries in the UK Singles Chart, including the hits “The Only One I Know” and “One to Another.”

Dublin stars Pillow Queens (Pamela Connolly, Sarah Corcoran, Cathy McGuinness, and Rachel Lyons) recently played two sold out Vicar Street shows in Dublin along with two more in Cork off the back of a successful campaign for their sophomore album Leave the Light On.

“This year, we’re bringing in bigger acts, we have more venues and more ticketed shows at each venue,” festival director Mark Murphy told The Irish Examiner. “We’re also extending the Guinness music trail throughout Cork City’s vibrant venues, bars and restaurants, which provides a platform for local artists and an immersive experience for festival-goers.”

The 45th year of the Cork jazz festival will round out a busy few months on the city’s live music calendar, with Sounds From A Safe Harbour returning in early September with the likes of Feist and Wilco; and the city’s folk festival taking place September 28 to October 1.

