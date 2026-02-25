SIGN UP

Corinne Bailey Rae Announces ‘Like A Star’ Self-Titled Anniversary Tour

The run is set to kick off on June 2 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Published on

Corinne Bailey Rae
Courtesy of Universal Music

Corinne Bailey Rae is celebrating 20 years of her self-titled debut LP with a North American tour. Like a Star: Celebrating 20 Years of Corinne Bailey Rae will begin on June 2 in Silver Spring, Maryland. From there, Rae will perform in cities like Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, among others, before concluding the run on September 25 in New York.

Corinne Bailey Rae was originally released in February 2006, and upon its release landed atop the UK chart. She went on to win two MOBO Awards, for Best UK Newcomer and Best UK Female, a Mojo Award for Best New Act, and was nominated for Best UK & Ireland Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The following year, the singer was honored with Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards and was also nominated for Outstanding Female Artist and Outstanding Album. At the Grammy Awards that year, she earned a nomination for Best New Artist, while one of the standout songs from that LP, “Put Your Records On,” was nominated for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

That track peaked at No.2 in the UK and spent nearly 30 weeks on the chart. Corinne Bailey Rae spent 58 weeks on the Official Charts Company’s Top 100. The album has been certified 3x platinum in the UK and platinum in the US. In the US, the album also charted at No.4. Additionally, the album has sold more than four million copies across the world.

Corinne Bailey Rae’s last LP, Black Rainbows, arrived in September of 2023 after seven years between projects. Following its release, the album was nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize. In a rave 8.0 review on Pitchfork, writer Allison Hussey wrote, “Rae has taken a sharp and surprising turn toward unabashed rock music with her scuzzy, guitar-powered new album, Black Rainbows. She’s not whispering but roaring.”

Browse Corinne Bailey Rae’s music on vinyl and CD here.

