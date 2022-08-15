Watch Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Rocking ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’ On ‘Ed Sullivan’

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Photo: Courtesy of Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A vintage clip of Creedence Clearwater Revival returning to their roots with a rocking version of “Good Golly Miss Molly” has been newly shared from the archive of The Ed Sullivan Show.

The storied band performed the Little Richard classic on the March 9, 1969 edition of the show, a few weeks after they had included their studio version on Bayou Country, the second CCR studio album and the first of three that would be released that year.

Creedence Clearwater Revival "Good Golly Miss Molly" on The Ed Sullivan Show

When Richard died in 2020, former Creedence frontman John Fogerty told Rolling Stone: “Little Richard was the greatest rock’n’roll singer of all time. I was a kid when his records were coming out, so I got to experience them in real time. I bought every one of them, and they were amazing. Those records were so full of energy and so wild. When rock & roll was born, each new record that came out during that period was exciting. But then here comes Little Richard and it’s everything multiplied by a thousand. Relentless recordings like ‘Long Tall Sally’ and ‘Slippin’ and Slidin’’ and ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’ — they knocked you over.

The pair met on a few occasions, including in 1986, when Fogerty introduced himself to the pioneering star at his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, and at a Grammy performance in 2008. “When you look back, I don’t think there have been many, or any, that have come close to his energy; that pure white-hot rock’n’roll,” he concluded. “I loved Elvis, but Little Richard was a rocker over the top of everybody.”

On September 16, Craft Recordings will release the multi-format, complete concert recording Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, concurrently with the Travelin’ Band concert documentary feature film focused on the 1970 show. The film, narrated by Creedence fan Jeff Bridges, will be available on 180 gram vinyl, CD, and cassette, and select retailers will offer a selection of exclusive color variants.

