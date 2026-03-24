Cruz Beckham Announces First North American Headline Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Cruz Beckham is coming to America. The rising rock star has announced his first-ever North American headline tour.

Beckham and his backing band the Breakers (Dan Ewins, Telmo Seixas, and Dario Scotti) will play seven headlining dates in America this summer, along with three big festival dates. After launching the tour July 28 in Washington, DC, they’ll visit Brooklyn, Toronto, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Portland before concluding Aug. 10 in Los Angeles. Along the way, they’ll hit Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco. After the tour wraps up, Beckham and the boys will be back in the States for Atlanta’s Shaky Knees festival in September.

Artist pre-sale for Beckham’s headline dates begins this Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale will follow this Friday, March 27, also at 10 a.m. local time.

Cruz Beckham - for your love

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“I’m so excited to bring these shows to the U.S.,” Beckham says. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play here. I can’t wait to meet the fans and for them to hear the songs live. Me and the band are ready to put on a show.”

Beckham’s tour announcement follows the release of his latest single, the sweltering midtempo rocker “For Your Love,” co-written and produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov. “In the Beatles-esque pivot at the heart of ‘For Your Love’,” wrote The Guardian in a recent favorable live review, “he uncovers psych-pop worthy of further investigation.”

The song combines with other recent Beckham tracks like “Lick The Toad” and “Optics” to introduce the world to the Breakers’ accessible, guitar-driven sound. Beckham burst onto the live music scene late last year with a series of unannounced UK sets under various aliases while supporting the Royston Club. What began on his home turf is quickly going global.