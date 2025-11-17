ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Cuco Shares ‘Dreamin’’ Music Video

The track appears on the deluxe edition of the Mexican-American star’s recent album ‘Ridin’.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Cuco has shared a music video for “Dreamin’,” a track that appears on the deluxe edition of the Mexican-American star’s recent album Ridin’. In the video, a young boy rescues a dog chained up in a neighbor’s yard. Things go south when the boy discovers an ICE uniform in the neighbor’s closet.

Cuco premiered the music video with an intimate fan event. The screening was followed by a Q&A with Cuco and director AG Rojas and an exclusive meet & greet with Cuco. Tickets directly supported The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

Ridin’ is a tribute to the musician’s hometown of Los Angeles. It includes the single “My 45,” which pairs Cuco with fellow Angeleno Jean Carter. The two previously collaborated on “Bossa No Sé” from Cuco’s 2019 debut album Para Mi.

Cuco - Dreamin’ (Official Music Video)

Car culture is an overarching theme on Ridin’. “Everybody listens to music when they’re driving,” Cuco says. “Music is a part of your commute, whether you’re in a good or bad mood. You’re ridin’ through the motion of your life where nothing is linear.” He elaborates on the new LP’s themes: “All of my songs here are romantic, where that’s in a super-animated way or sad and heartbroken.”

Ridin’ is Cuco’s third album for Interscope following Para Mi and 2022’s Fantasy Gateway. The new album teams him with producer and Dap-Kings guitarist Tom Brenneck, known for his work on modern classics from Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars. Cuco’s own “alternative dream pop” is a blend of psychedelic soul, bossa nova, and bedroom indie-pop.

The U.S. leg of the Ridin’ tour culminated with a Halloween performance at New York’s historic Kings Theatre. The tour continues to Mexico City’s Foro Puebla and European capitals including Madrid, London, and Paris in February 2026.

Buy Cuco’s Ridin’ on vinyl now.

