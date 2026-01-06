DaBaby Releases New Single and Music Video, ‘DON’T INSULT ME’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

DaBaby is back. The Charlotte rap star has announced the imminent arrival of his first full-length album in over three years, BE MORE GRATEFUL, set for release on Jan. 16. Along with the new album news, DaBaby has shared a video for lead single “DON’T INSULT ME,” a collaboration with his daughter, Twin.

Produced by Sean Da Firzt and KayoTheWizard, “DON’T INSULT ME” is one of the most personal DaBaby releases to date. Between his defiant verses, the track incorporates a refrain from Twin, who repeatedly insists, “Y’all gon’ watch how y’all talk to my daddy!” Twin continues her star turn in director Nick Mays’ “DON’T INSULT ME” video, in which she deploys her superpowers to disarm one of the hostile reporters haranguing her dad. On Instagram, DaBaby wrote that the song is “For all the kids that don’t play bout they Daddy,” referring to Twin as “my Princess.”

DABABY - DON’T INSULT ME (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“DON’T INSULT ME” is the latest in a series of advance tracks leading up to BE MORE GRATEFUL, a run of songs that also includes “PBJT,” “LETTER TO MY YN,” “PAPER LOW,” and “OUT YA BUSINESS.” Those who pre-order the new album receive access to all those tracks now. Several of them received music videos as well, including “OUT YA BUSINESS,” also directed by Mays, and the Belly-inspired “LETTER TO MY YN,” which features DaBaby’s nephew, Messiah, the son of his late brother, Glenn Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

In honor of Glenn, the rapper launched the mental health awareness and suicide prevention initiative DaBaby Cares during Suicide Prevention Month in 2024. The program began with an event at West Charlotte High School providing students with mental health resources and literature.

The day after Christmas, DaBaby ramped up anticipation for BE MORE GRATEFUL with KIRK FRANKLIN, a new EP-length mixtape in collaboration with fellow Charlotte native Fetty P Franklin. In 2024, he gave fans another generous serving of new music with the cheekily titled mixtape HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE?

Shop DaBaby’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.