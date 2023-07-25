Def Leppard Rocks Wembley Stadium In New Episode Of ‘Behind The World Tour’

Def Leppard - Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Def Leppard has shared the latest episode of the on-going video blog series ‘Behind The World Tour’, charting the European leg of its “The World Tour” with Motley Crue. The newly-released episode, featuring footage from Switzerland and from Wembley Stadium in Britain, is now available on the band’s official YouTube channel, but if you scroll down, you can firstly enjoy a few extracts from it in advance.

Previous episodes of ‘Beyond The World Tour,’ have seen Joe Elliott and company playing a series of rapturously-received shows in both Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. In this latest episode, however, the band wraps up its mainland European commitments with another fantastic show performed in brilliant sunshine in Thun, close to the Swiss capital of Bern. Then, the band are touching back down on British soil as they return for a prestigious show at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium before a very blustery festival appearance at Lytham in Lancashire in the north-west of England.

“We’ve played Wembley Arena over and over again down the years,” reveals guitarist Phil Collen. “But we’ve never made it to Wembley Stadium before, so this is a really big deal.”

Bassist Rick Savage agrees. “It’s a journey that’s lasted 45 years. When we first formed the band, we had a lot of smaller, but important goals, but at the back of our minds, this was the big goal – to headline Wembley Stadium. To English people it doesn’t get much better than Wembley Stadium.”

“This is the first time we’ve played Wembley Stadium since we played here on April 20, 1992, as special guests of Queen for the Freddie Mercury tribute concert”, Joe Elliott notes. “It’s a historical occasion for the group.”

“But that’s it, isn’t it,” Phil Collen adds. “Everyone knows about this place. Year ago, I saw (famous American stuntman Evel Knievel do this crazy jump here, which lasted about 5 seconds and then he fell off, which was pretty cool actually (laughs). But it’s such a famous place – everyone around the world knows where Wembley Stadium is!”

