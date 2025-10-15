Diana Krall Announces U.S. Tour For 2026

Photo: Courtesy of Verve Records

Diana Krall has announced that she is gearing up for a 29-city U.S. tour. The extensive run will begin on January 18 in Jacksonville. From there, the world class jazz pianist and vocalist will travel throughout Florida before stopping in Cincinnati, Memphis, Durham, Baltimore, Burlington, and more. The tour will wrap up in Buffalo on April 7.

Tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17, at 10am local time through Diana Krall’s official website.

Krall has spent the fall of 2025 in Europe and the UK, performing her signature blend of jazz and pop. Her current trek will conclude on November 1 in Istanbul, Turkey.

After Krall’s last album was released in 2021, she became the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Her releases have garnered an impressive collection of accolades, including two Grammy Awards, ten Juno Awards, and nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums.

The 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the No.1 position on Billboard’s Jazz chart, won two Grammy Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada. Her last album of new material, This Dream Of You, was released in 2020.

Throughout all of those releases and in her live show, improvisation remains the core of Krall’s artistry. In a 2020 interview with Variety, she reflected on this all important aspect of her songwriting process. She said, “…Improvising in life is important, how to navigate your next move. Today’s different, so how are we going to choose our next response? One thing we hopefully do as jazz musicians is take risks within certain structures and make it sound right — listen, respond, and be helpful. Be empathic.”

